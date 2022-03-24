Senate Bill 1166 Printer's Number 1508
PRIOR PASSAGE, PENNSYLVANIA, March 24 - NONE
PRINTER'S NO. 1508
THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA
SENATE BILL
No.
1166
Session of
2022
INTRODUCED BY ARGALL AND HUTCHINSON, MARCH 24, 2022
REFERRED TO STATE GOVERNMENT, MARCH 24, 2022
A JOINT RESOLUTION
Proposing an amendment to the Constitution of the Commonwealth
of Pennsylvania, providing for redistricting by court.
The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania
hereby resolves as follows:
Section 1. The following amendment to the Constitution of
Pennsylvania is proposed in accordance with Article XI:
That Article II be amended by adding a section to read:
§ 18. Redistricting by court.
A congressional map devised and drawn by a court or by a
person directed by a court to devise the congressional map shall
only be in effect for the election cycle for which the court or
the person directed by the court drew the congressional map.
Section 2. (a) Upon the first passage by the General
Assembly of this proposed constitutional amendment, the
Secretary of the Commonwealth shall proceed immediately to
comply with the advertising requirements of section 1 of Article
XI of the Constitution of Pennsylvania and shall transmit the
required advertisements to two newspapers in every county in
