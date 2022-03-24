Senate Bill 1166 Printer's Number 1508

PRIOR PASSAGE, PENNSYLVANIA, March 24 - NONE

THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA

SENATE BILL

No.

1166

Session of

2022

INTRODUCED BY ARGALL AND HUTCHINSON, MARCH 24, 2022

REFERRED TO STATE GOVERNMENT, MARCH 24, 2022

A JOINT RESOLUTION

Proposing an amendment to the Constitution of the Commonwealth

of Pennsylvania, providing for redistricting by court.

The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

hereby resolves as follows:

Section 1. The following amendment to the Constitution of

Pennsylvania is proposed in accordance with Article XI:

That Article II be amended by adding a section to read:

§ 18. Redistricting by court.

A congressional map devised and drawn by a court or by a

person directed by a court to devise the congressional map shall

only be in effect for the election cycle for which the court or

the person directed by the court drew the congressional map.

Section 2. (a) Upon the first passage by the General

Assembly of this proposed constitutional amendment, the

Secretary of the Commonwealth shall proceed immediately to

comply with the advertising requirements of section 1 of Article

XI of the Constitution of Pennsylvania and shall transmit the

required advertisements to two newspapers in every county in

