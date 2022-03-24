Senate Bill 1152 Printer's Number 1512

PENNSYLVANIA, March 24 - (2) Data sharing agreements.

(3) Memoranda of understanding.

(b) Limitations.--

(1) Information about overdose incidents reported to the

system by an individual or entity other than a law

enforcement officer may not be used for a criminal

investigation or prosecution of any individual who satisfies

the exemption from criminal liability contained in section

13.7 of the act of April 14, 1972 (P.L.233, No.64), known as

The Controlled Substance, Drug, Device and Cosmetic Act. The

reporting of information about overdose incidents as provided

for in this act does not diminish the protections afforded by

section 13.7 of the The Controlled Substance, Drug, Device

and Cosmetic Act.

(2) Except for the sharing of personally identifying

information, the sharing of overdose incident information

collected by the system by, between and among governmental

agencies, programs and nongovernmental organizations whose

missions include the mitigation of illegal substance use,

trafficking, treatment, harm reduction and recovery support

is permissible under this act.

Section 7. Funding.

(a) Federal funds.--The Pennsylvania State Police shall

pursue all Federal funding for the initial start-up and ongoing

activities required under this act.

(b) Receipt of funding.--The Pennsylvania State Police may

receive gifts, grants and endowments from public or private

sources as may be made from time to time, in trust or otherwise,

for the use and benefit of the purposes of this act and expend

the same or any income derived from it according to the terms of

