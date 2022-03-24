Senate Bill 1158 Printer's Number 1514
PENNSYLVANIA, March 24 - PRINTER'S NO. 1514
THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA
SENATE BILL
No.
1158
Session of
2022
INTRODUCED BY MASTRIANO, SCAVELLO, PHILLIPS-HILL AND STEFANO,
MARCH 24, 2022
REFERRED TO BANKING AND INSURANCE, MARCH 24, 2022
AN ACT
Amending the act of September 2, 1965 (P.L.490, No.249),
entitled "An act providing for the licensing and regulation
of the business of transmitting money or credit for a fee or
other consideration by the issuance of money orders, by the
sale of checks or by other methods; conferring powers and
duties upon the Department of Banking and Securities; and
imposing penalties," further providing for licensee
requirements and for agents.
The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania
hereby enacts as follows:
Section 1. Sections 11.1 and 12(c) of the act of September
2, 1965 (P.L.490, No.249), referred to as the Money Transmission
Business Licensing Law, are amended by adding clauses to read:
Section 11.1. Licensee Requirements.--A licensee shall:
* * *
(7) (i) Collect a fee for each transaction sent to a
recipient outside the United States equal to two percent of the
amount of the transaction but not to exceed five thousand
dollars ($5,000).
(ii) The fee under subclause (i) shall be remitted quarterly
to the department on a form as the department, with the
