Senate Bill 1148 Printer's Number 1513

PENNSYLVANIA, March 24 - Governor pursuant to the provisions of 35 Pa.C.S. § 7301(c)
(relating to general authority of Governor),] When a period of
disruption of the market results from an extreme weather
condition, a depletion of stockpiles, civil disorder, natural or
manmade disaster, military action or pandemic that causes an
uneven flow of consumer goods or services or both to a
geographic region of the Commonwealth, it shall be a violation
of this act for any party within the chain of distribution of
consumer goods or services or both to sell or offer to sell the
goods or services within the geographic region [that is the
subject of the declared emergency] for an amount which
represents an unconscionably excessive price.
[(e) Notification.--A trade association, corporation,
partnership, person or other entity may register an agent for
the purpose of being notified when the Governor declares and
ceases a state of emergency. The Governor or his designee is
responsible for notifying the registered agents upon the
declaration and cessation of the state of emergency. Lack of
notification or the failure to receive notification of the
declaration and cessation of an emergency shall not be a defense
with respect to any violation of this act.]
Section 5. Investigation.
(a) Authority.--The [Bureau of Consumer Protection in the]
Office of Attorney General shall investigate any complaints
received concerning violations of this act. If, after
investigating any complaint, the Attorney General finds that
there has been a violation of this act, the Attorney General may
bring an action to impose a civil penalty up to $10,000 for each
violation and to seek other relief, including injunctive relief,
