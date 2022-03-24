Senate Bill 1148 Printer's Number 1513

PENNSYLVANIA, March 24 - Governor pursuant to the provisions of 35 Pa.C.S. § 7301(c)

(relating to general authority of Governor),] When a period of

disruption of the market results from an extreme weather

condition, a depletion of stockpiles, civil disorder, natural or

manmade disaster, military action or pandemic that causes an

uneven flow of consumer goods or services or both to a

geographic region of the Commonwealth, it shall be a violation

of this act for any party within the chain of distribution of

consumer goods or services or both to sell or offer to sell the

goods or services within the geographic region [that is the

subject of the declared emergency] for an amount which

represents an unconscionably excessive price.

* * *

[(e) Notification.--A trade association, corporation,

partnership, person or other entity may register an agent for

the purpose of being notified when the Governor declares and

ceases a state of emergency. The Governor or his designee is

responsible for notifying the registered agents upon the

declaration and cessation of the state of emergency. Lack of

notification or the failure to receive notification of the

declaration and cessation of an emergency shall not be a defense

with respect to any violation of this act.]

Section 5. Investigation.

(a) Authority.--The [Bureau of Consumer Protection in the]

Office of Attorney General shall investigate any complaints

received concerning violations of this act. If, after

investigating any complaint, the Attorney General finds that

there has been a violation of this act, the Attorney General may

bring an action to impose a civil penalty up to $10,000 for each

violation and to seek other relief, including injunctive relief,

