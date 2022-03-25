Global Subscription-based Content Creation Platform Market Demand, Growth and Business Forecast Report (2021 - 2029)
EINPresswire.com/ -- A New Market study by Absolute Markets Insights on the Global Subscription-based Content Creation Platform Market has been released with reliable information and accurate forecasts for a better understanding of the current and future market scenarios. The report offers an in-depth analysis of the global market, including qualitative and quantitative insights, historical data, and estimated projections about the market size and share in the forecast period. The forecasts mentioned in the report have been acquired by using proven research assumptions and methodologies. Hence, this research study serves as an important depository of the information for every Industry landscape. As per study of Absolute Markets Insights, the global subscription-based content creation platform market was worth US$ 7391.58 Million in 2020. Moreover, the global subscription-based content creation platform market is forecasted to register CAGR of 14.34% in 2021-2029.
The growth of the subscription-based content creation market is expected to be driven by a surge in the demand for online content, especially adult and online gaming content, amongst individuals across the globe. The market participants are able to attract more content creators onto their platform as these creators receive substantial donations from individuals for various services that include private sessions, interaction, amongst others. The creators need to pay for online content platforms a part of their earnings as service fee. However, content creators are able to obtain an alternative source of revenue with minimal investment by using these platforms. There have been calls for banning adult content from these platforms in recent months to protect exposure of minors to such content. OnlyFans, for instance, had announced that they will be banning adult content from their platform, but were forced to rescind their decision as they faced criticisms from both online content creators and viewers alike. Hence, the market forecast for the global subscription-based content creation platform market is positive, and the market is expected to see a considerable increase in revenue in the coming months.
Reasons for Procuring a Report from Absolute Market Insights:
The research report on Subscription-Based Content Creation Market will include extensive information based on the following pointers:
• Global Market Size and Forecast Values (2015 – 2029), in terms of revenue (US$ Million) by segments/sub-segments; wherein:
o 2015 to 2019 - Historic Years
o 2020 - Base Year
o 2021 to 2029 - Forecast Period
• Split of the market revenue (US$ Million) into all the relevant segments & sub-segments across all major regions/countries.
• Macro-Economic and Micro-Economic Indicators: Global Subscription-Based Content Creation Market
• Market Determinants and Influencing Factors: Global Subscription-Based Content Creation Market
• Market Dynamics: Global Subscription-Based Content Creation Market
o Drivers
o Restraints
o Opportunities
• Trends on Global Subscription-Based Content Creation Market
• Level of Impact of COVID-19 on the Global Subscription-Based Content Creation Market
• Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
• Competitor Landscape
o Solution Benchmarking
o Market Share Analysis and Positioning, 2020
o Global Presence and Growth Strategies
• The final report will include competitive solution benchmarking which will include comparison of different products offered by different market participants on the basis of their features and capabilities that will help you to understand their market offerings. Furthermore, for each company, we will provide information regarding the following pointers:
o Company Details
o Company Overview
o Product Offerings
o Key Developments
o Financial Analysis
o Swot Analysis
o Business Strategies
• We offer our report in different languages which include German, Japanese, French, Spanish and Korean amongst others.
The COVID-19 pandemic has adversely affected the operations of companies around the globe. However, it has been a blessing for the global subscription-based content creation platform market, as the market has seen an influx of content creators and content consumers during the lockdown and social distancing norms that were enforced to curb the spread of the coronavirus. Online game streaming, for instance, received substantial attention during the pandemic, and games such as Fortnite, Halo, etc., rose in popularity. Furthermore, professional gamers also received significant donations from viewers that were trying to support their favourite gamers. Additionally, the growth in adult content consumption during the pandemic saw a sharp rise, especially in North America. The use of OnlyFans saw an explosion during the pandemic, as the site rose from about 7.5 million users to 170 million users in a span of around 2 years (from 2019 to 2021), with more than 1.5 million content creators. The surge in online content consumption during the pandemic has had a positive impact on the global subscription-based content creation platform market, and the market revenue is expected to see a growth in the next decade due to the rise in online presence of individuals across the globe.
The Asia Pacific region is expected to show the highest growth during the forecast years in the global subscription-based content creation platform market. The rise in online game streaming in countries like Singapore, Japan, India, China, amongst others, coupled with the rise in awareness about online content creation and the succeeding revenue from donations in such platforms is expected to positively impact the adoption of subscription-based content creation platforms in the Asia Pacific region. Furthermore, the region is expected to see a rise in the number of individuals who are using internet and smart devices, as the region is undergoing a drastic change in terms of internet infrastructure. The availability of high speed, affordable internet in the region is a major boost for the Asia Pacific subscription-based content creation platform market. Also, the region is seeing a growth in local online content creation platforms, which in turn is providing additional avenues for content creators in the Asia Pacific region. FriendsOnly, for instance, is a Singapore-based online content creation platform that allows content creators to receive gifts and donations from their supporters for a nominal fee. These factors will help in the growth of the subscription-based content creation platform market in the Asia Pacific region.
Key competitors profiled in report and favourably influencing Subscription-based Content Creation Platform Market revenue are listed below:
• AdmireMe
• AdultNode
• fancentro.com
• Fangage
• Fansly
• Fanvue ltd
• Friends Social Pte Ltd
• ifans Inc.
• IFANS.COM
• JUSTFORFANS
• Loyalfans.com
• MV Productions Inc
• MYM
• OnlyFans
• Patreon
• Twitch
• Unlockd
• Other Market Participants
The Global Subscription-based Content Creation Platform Market is segmented as follows:
By Platform Type
• Web-based
• App-based
By Content Type
• Adult Content
• Non-Adult Content
o Gaming
o Music
o Podcasters
o Video Creators
o Tutorials and Education
o Local Businesses
o Others
By Pricing
• Monthly
• Annual
By Region
• North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico, Rest of North America)
• Europe (France, The UK, Spain, Germany, Italy, Nordic Countries (Denmark, Finland, Iceland, Sweden, Norway), Benelux Union (Belgium, The Netherlands, Luxembourg), Rest of Europe
• Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, New Zealand, Australia, South Korea, Southeast Asia (Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Singapore, Rest of Southeast Asia), Rest of Asia Pacific
• Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Kuwait, South Africa, Rest of Middle East & Africa)
• Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)
