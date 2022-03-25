Rare Earth Phosphors Market to See Huge Growth by 2030 | Beijing Yuji International, Denka Company, Edgetech Industries
EINPresswire.com/ -- Report on Rare Earth Phosphors Market analysis has recently added by Absolute Markets Insights which helps to make informed business decisions. This research report further identifies the market segmentation along with their sub-types. In terms of volume, the global rare earth phosphors market was valued at US$ 6581.70 Tons in 2022 growing at a CAGR of 3.6% over the forecast period (2022 – 2030). . Various factors are responsible for the market’s growth, which are studied in detail in this research report.
Rare Earth Phosphors market report brings together a detailed study of the present and upcoming opportunities to elucidate the future investment in the industry. The report consists of drivers & restraints for the market which are obtained with the help of SWOT analysis, along with their impact on the demand over the forecast period (2022-2030). The market research report endows with the productive ideas which in turn help to make the product more effective and striking in the competitive market. This Rare Earth Phosphors business analysis report speaks in detail about the manufacturing process, type and applications.
Some of the key players operating in the global Rare Earth Phosphors market are: Beijing Yuji International, Denka Company Limited, Edgetech Industries LLC, Intematix Corporation, Nemoto, Nichia Corporation, OSRAM GmbH, Phosphor Technology, PhosphorTech Corporation, TOKYO KAGAKU KENKYUSHO, Other Market Participants
The key questions answered in the report:
1. What will be the market size and growth rate in the forecast year?
2. What are the key factors driving the global Rare Earth Phosphors market?
3. What are the risks and challenges in front of the market?
4. Who are the key vendors in the global Rare Earth Phosphors market?
5. Trending factors influencing the market shares?
6. What are the key outcomes of Porter’s five forces model?
7. Which are the global opportunities for expanding the Rare Earth Phosphors market?
Global rare earth phosphors market is projected to be driven by growing consumption in LED manufacturing coupled with increasing demand from display sector. Phosphors being doped with rare earth elements and possessing the phenomenon of luminescence are known to be rare earth phosphors. Phosphors are often rare earth or transition metal compounds commonly used in fluorescent lamps, cathode ray tubes, displays, etc. In addition, europium, yttrium, and terbium are some of the commonly used rare earth elements which are doped with phosphor for plethora of applications. The aforementioned elements are categorized under heavy rare earth elements (REEs) and are produced on large scale in China. According to Government of Canada, China accounts for over 60% of annual rare earth elements production while remaining production is shared between India, Australia, the U.S., and Burma. Thus, abundant production of such elements along with its growing demand from major end-use industries such as display and lighting are likely to drive rare earth phosphors market growth.
From manufacturing standpoint, rare earth phosphor production is based on suitable host material in which an activator is added. Host material typically includes selenides, oxides, sulfides, halides, silicates, and various rare earth metals, while zinc sulfide silver and copper-activated zinc sulfide are the most common type of activators. The activators play major role in prolonging the emission time (afterglow) by shortening the decay part of phosphor emission characteristics. For instance, yttrium oxide sulfide activated with europium is used as red phosphor in cathode ray tubes. Growing incorporation of such rare earth elements owing to their luminescence potential is likely to drive the rare earth phosphors market growth.
This research report represents a 360-degree overview of the competitive landscape of the global Rare Earth Phosphors market. Furthermore, it offers massive data relating to the recent trends, technological advancements, tools, and methodologies. The research report analyzes the global Rare Earth Phosphors market in a detailed and concise manner for better insights into the businesses.
Across the globe, different regions such as North America, Latin America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, and Africa have been examined on the basis of productivity and manufacturing base. Researchers of this report throw light on different terminologies. The competitive landscape section of the report covers the solution, products, services, and business overview. This global Rare Earth Phosphors market research report covers several dynamic aspects such as drivers, restraints and challenging factors. Different leading companies have been profiled to get a clear insight into the businesses.
Global Rare Earth Phosphors Market:
Rare Earth Phosphors Market : By Type
• Blue
• Green
• Red
• Yellow
• Others
Rare Earth Phosphors Market : By Application
• Display
o Cathode Ray Tubes (CRT)
o Field Emission Display and Plasma Displays Panels (FED and PDP)
o Others
• Lighting
• X-Ray
• Others
Rare Earth Phosphors Market : By Region
• North America
o U.S.
o Canada
o Mexico
o Rest of North America
• Europe
o France
o The UK
o Spain
o Germany
o Italy
o Nordic Countries
Denmark
Finland
Iceland
Sweden
Norway
o Benelux Union
Belgium
The Netherlands
Luxembourg
o Rest of Europe
• Asia Pacific
o China
o Japan
o India
o New Zealand
o Australia
o South Korea
o Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Thailand
Malaysia
Singapore
Rest of Southeast Asia
o Rest of Asia Pacific
• Middle East & Africa
o Saudi Arabia
o UAE
o Egypt
o Kuwait
o South Africa
o Rest of Middle East & Africa
• Latin America
o Brazil
o Argentina
o Rest of Latin America
