Submit Release
News Search

There were 777 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 186,155 in the last 365 days.

EVIS Gift Card Is Now Available on OffGamers Digital Store

Your Gaming Alliance

EVIS Gift Card

Since working from home has become a norm for many, EVIS has all the necessary furniture for building a workstation and OffGamers is extremely pleased to provide our customers with its gift card.”
— aid Alfred Lee, Business Director of OffGamers.
SINGAPORE, March 25, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- OffGamers has just recently added the EVIS gift card into their digital store which customers can use to make their purchases over at EVIS’ store at a much better rate.

Currently, the available EVIS Gift Cards that customers can purchase are:

- EVIS RM 100 Gift Card
- EVIS RM 500 Gift Card
- EVIS RM 900 Gift Card
- EVIS RM 1000 Gift Card
- EVIS RM 1500 Gift Card
- EVIS RM 2000 Gift Card

To purchase any of the above products, customers can head over to OffGamers official site for more information.

For a limited time, customers can also get the EVIS gift cards for a much cheaper price with OffGamers during this discount promotion period.

EVIS is a brand that focuses on providing the best furniture that ensures maximum comfort for homeworkers and gamers, ranging from sit-stand desks to ergonomic accessories.


About OffGamers
OffGamers is a leading digital retail distribution and payments platform, offering game credits and top-ups for computer games, content publishers, education, e-commerce cards and telco recharge.

Karyn Thng
OffGamers Global Pte. Ltd.
+65 9862 8773
press@offgamers.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Other

You just read:

EVIS Gift Card Is Now Available on OffGamers Digital Store

Distribution channels: Amusement, Gaming & Casino, Business & Economy, Consumer Goods, Gifts, Games & Hobbies, Media, Advertising & PR


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.