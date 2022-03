EVIS Gift Card Is Now Available on OffGamers Digital Store

Your Gaming Alliance EVIS Gift Card

Since working from home has become a norm for many, EVIS has all the necessary furniture for building a workstation and OffGamers is extremely pleased to provide our customers with its gift card.” — aid Alfred Lee, Business Director of OffGamers.

SINGAPORE, March 25, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- OffGamers has just recently added the EVIS gift card into their digital store which customers can use to make their purchases over at EVIS’ store at a much better rate.Currently, the available EVIS Gift Cards that customers can purchase are:- EVIS RM 100 Gift Card- EVIS RM 500 Gift Card- EVIS RM 900 Gift Card- EVIS RM 1000 Gift Card- EVIS RM 1500 Gift Card- EVIS RM 2000 Gift CardTo purchase any of the above products, customers can head over to OffGamers official site for more information.For a limited time, customers can also get the EVIS gift cards for a much cheaper price with OffGamers during this discount promotion period.EVIS is a brand that focuses on providing the best furniture that ensures maximum comfort for homeworkers and gamers, ranging from sit-stand desks to ergonomic accessories.About OffGamersOffGamers is a leading digital retail distribution and payments platform, offering game credits and top-ups for computer games, content publishers, education, e-commerce cards and telco recharge.