Industry Examination of the Sustainable Aviation Fuel Market Forecast to 2030 with Top Key Players and Application
The global sustainable aviation fuel market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 47.89% during the forecast period (2022 – 2030).PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, March 25, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Absolute Markets Insights have added comprehensive global data of Sustainable Aviation Fuel Market to its extensive repository. The report adheres to widespread research methodologies such as primary and secondary research to deliver accurate market data information. Porter’s five and SWOT analysis form distinctive features of the report and are used to scrutinize the Sustainable Aviation Fuel market. Moreover, the report offers some significant approaches, which helps to tackle the risks and challenges of the market sector. The study also addresses crucial questions necessary to overcome various challenges.
"Sustainable Aviation Fuel Market” is bifurcated into the mentioned segments (By Processes/Technology (Fischer-Tropsch (FT) Hydroprocessed Synthesized Paraffinic Kerosene (SPK), Hydroprocessed Esters and Fatty Acids (HEFA-SPK), Hydroprocessed Fermented Sugars to Synthetic Isoparaffins (HFS-SIP), Hydroprocessed Esters and Fatty Acids Plus (HEFA +), FT-SPK with aromatics (FT-SPK/A), Alcohol-to-Jet Synthetic Paraffinic Kerosene (ATJ-SPK), Others); By Blending Capacity (Upto 50%, Upto 10%, Upto 30%, Others); By End Use (Commercial Aviation, Military Aviation, Business & General Aviation, Unmanned Aerial Vehicles); and Region/Country (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific Middle East & Africa, Latin America) - Global Forecast to 2029"
The global sustainable aviation fuel market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 47.89% during the forecast period (2022 – 2030). The growth of the global sustainable aviation fuel market is driven by a rising demand for cheaper fuel alternatives in the aviation industry, coupled with the rise in focus on environmentally friendly fuel sources to reduce the impact of climate change. However, costs and complexities associated with the processing of sustainable fuel sources will impede the growth of the market.
The research report on Sustainable Aviation Fuel Market will include extensive information based on the following pointers:
• Global Market size and forecast values (2015 – 2030), in terms of revenue (US$ Million) by segments/sub-segments; wherein 2015 to 2019 has been considered as historic years, 2020 as the base year, while 2022 to 2030 has been considered as the forecast period.
• Split of the market revenue (US$ Million) into all the relevant segments & sub-segments across all major regions/countries.
• Market Determinants and Influencing Factors
• Macro-Economic and Micro-Economic Indicators
• Market Dynamics
o Drivers
o Restraints
o Opportunities
o Challenges
• Trends on Global Sustainable Aviation Fuel Market
• Exclusive Details on the Effect of the Pandemic
• Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
• Competitor Landscape
o Product Benchmarking
o Market Share Analysis, 2020
o Global Presence and Growth Strategies
• We offer our report in different languages which include German, French, Spanish, Japanese and Korean amongst others.
The key market participants operating in the global sustainable aviation fuel market are:
• Exxon Mobil Corporation
• Fulcrum BioEnergy
• Gevo
• Honeywell International Inc.
• Neste
• Red Rock Biofuels
• S.G. Preston Company
• Shell
• SkyNRG
• Velocys
• Other Market Participants
By Processes/Technology
• Fischer-Tropsch (FT) Hydroprocessed Synthesized Paraffinic Kerosene (SPK)
• Hydroprocessed Esters and Fatty Acids (HEFA-SPK)
• Hydroprocessed Fermented Sugars to Synthetic Isoparaffins (HFS-SIP)
• Hydroprocessed Esters and Fatty Acids Plus (HEFA +)
• FT-SPK with aromatics (FT-SPK/A)
• Alcohol-to-Jet Synthetic Paraffinic Kerosene (ATJ-SPK)
• Others
By Blending Capacity
• Upto 50%
• Upto 10%
• Upto 30%
• Others
By End Use
• Commercial Aviation
• Military Aviation
• Business and General Aviation
• Unmanned Aerial Vehicles
By Region
• North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico, Rest of North America)
• Europe (France, The UK, Spain, Germany, Italy, Nordic Countries (Denmark, Finland, Iceland, Sweden, Norway), Benelux Union (Belgium, The Netherlands, Luxembourg), Rest of Europe
• Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, New Zealand, Australia, South Korea, Southeast Asia (Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Singapore, Rest of Southeast Asia), Rest of Asia Pacific
• Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Kuwait, South Africa, Rest of Middle East & Africa)
• Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)
