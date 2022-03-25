Southeast Asia Laptops Market Latest Industry Trends, Drivers, Growth & Risk Report (2021 - 2029)
EINPresswire.com/ -- Absolute Markets Insights report says that laptops which use Advanced Micro Devices' processors are expected to show the highest growth rate in the Southeast Asia laptops market. The higher growth forecast can be attributed to the lower costs of AMD-based laptops, as opposed to its Intel counterparts, along with the rise in awareness about AMD processors amongst individuals and businesses. Also, AMD processors have a longer support term as far their sockets are concerned. This allows the end-users to change the processors after a couple of years in case they want to upgrade the system, or increase the processing power. Hence, AMD processors are expected to see faster growth in the future years.
Get PDF sample report with related graphs & charts (Pre & post COVID-19 impact analysis): https://www.absolutemarketsinsights.com/request_sample.php?id=982
Southeast Asia laptops Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.98% over the forecast period. AMD-based Laptops are Expected to Exhibit the Highest Growth Rate over the Forecast Period (2021 – 2029).
Based on Absolute Markets Insights' estimates, Malaysia is expected to show the highest growth during the forecast years in the Southeast Asia laptops market as far as the individual countries in the region are concerned. This growth can be attributed to the increase in small and medium tech-based companies that are using laptops for official purposes, coupled with the rise in use of laptops in schools and educational institutes in the country. Furthermore, government bodies in Malaysia are also promoting the use of laptops and other electronic gadgets to help students learn with ease. For instance, the Finance minister of Malaysia, Tengku Zafrul Aziz, recently said that around 130,000 of the promised 150,000 free laptops have already been given to the students to help in online education programmes. To encourage the adoption of laptops amongst students, the government has also brought in the Jaringan Prihatin programme, wherein the cost of telecom bill and other purchases are subsidized by the government. Around 3.4 million individuals in Malaysia have benefited from the program thus far. These initiatives are also being accelerated by the COVID-19 pandemic, which has forced schools and universities to operate remotely. These factors are expected to help Malaysia emerge as a prominent market in the Southeast Asia laptops market in the coming years.
Speak to our analyst in case of queries before buying this report: https://www.absolutemarketsinsights.com/enquiry_before_buying.php?id=982
The COVID-19 pandemic has impacted the operations of businesses, as well various educational institutes, in Southeast Asia. Government bodies in the region are increasingly encouraging the digitization of operations, and the adoption of remote working, to reduce the spread of coronavirus, and to prevent further mutations. Companies in industries such as information technology, finance and banking and training, amongst others, had provided work from home options to their employees, as the virus had reached its peak in 2020. Following the announcement of remote learning in schools and colleges in Singapore, there was a spike in demand for laptops, tablets and personal computers, and the Singapore Ministry of Education had initiated a programme to loan out about 3,300 laptops and other electronic devices, along with internet dongles for accessing the internet. The country is able to reach out to students, and provide online education, as a survey by the Infocomm Media Development Authority (IMDA) suggests that almost 100% households in Singapore have a home-based broadband or wireless connection. Low-income families can also apply for subsidized laptops by reaching out to the government authorities through IMDA’s laptop distribution programme. Thus, the pandemic is expected to have a positive impact on the Southeast Asia laptops market in the coming years.
Some of key players operating in the Southeast Asia laptops market are Acer, Apple Inc., ASUSTeK Computer Inc., Dell Inc, Google LLC, Hewlett-Packard Development Company, L.P, Lenovo, LG Electronics, Microsoft, Micro-Star Int’l Co., Ltd., NEXSTGO COMPANY LTD., Razer Inc., Samsung, TOSHIBA CORPORATION, Trans Cosmos America, Inc., amongst others.
View our exclusive press releases on Industry Global News24
Southeast Asia Laptops Market
By Offering
• Products
o Traditional Laptops
o 2 in 1/Touch Laptops
• Services
By Sales Channel
• Online
o E-commerce Websites
o Company Websites
• Offline
By End-User
• Personal
• Businesses
o Education and Training
o Healthcare and Pharmaceutical
o IT and Telecommunication
o Government
o Transportation and Logistics
o Travel and hospitality
o Media and Entertainment
o Banking, Financial Services and Insurance
o Others
• Gaming
By CPU Type
• Intel
• AMD
• Others
By Operating System
• Windows
• Chrome OS
• Mac
• Linux
• Others
By Country
• Indonesia
• Vietnam
• Thailand
• Singapore
• Malaysia
• Cambodia
• Rest of Southeast Asia
Purchase the latest in-depth Southeast Asia Laptops Market Report @ https://www.absolutemarketsinsights.com/checkout?id=982
Browse more trending reports by Absolute Markets Insights:
Pediatric Healthcare Market - https://www.absolutemarketsinsights.com/reports/Global-Pediatric-Healthcare-Market-2021---2029-925
Diagnostic Electrocardiograph (ECG) Market - https://www.absolutemarketsinsights.com/reports/Global-Diagnostic-Electrocardiograph-ECG-Market-2021---2029-928
About Us:
Absolute Markets Insights assists in providing accurate and latest trends related to consumer demand, consumer behavior, sales, and growth opportunities, for the better understanding of the market, thus helping in product designing, featuring, and demanding forecasts. Our experts provide you the end-products that can provide transparency, actionable data, cross-channel deployment program, performance, accurate testing capabilities and the ability to promote ongoing optimization. From the in-depth analysis and segregation, we serve our clients to fulfill their immediate as well as ongoing research requirements. Minute analysis impact large decisions and thereby the source of business intelligence (BI) plays an important role, which keeps us upgraded with current and upcoming market scenarios.
Contact Us:
Contact Name: Shreyas Tanna
Company: Absolute Markets Insights
Email Id: sales@absolutemarketsinsights.com
Phone: IN +91-7400-24-24-24, US +1-510-420-1213
Website: www.absolutemarketsinsights.com
Shreyas Tanna
Get PDF sample report with related graphs & charts (Pre & post COVID-19 impact analysis): https://www.absolutemarketsinsights.com/request_sample.php?id=982
Southeast Asia laptops Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.98% over the forecast period. AMD-based Laptops are Expected to Exhibit the Highest Growth Rate over the Forecast Period (2021 – 2029).
Based on Absolute Markets Insights' estimates, Malaysia is expected to show the highest growth during the forecast years in the Southeast Asia laptops market as far as the individual countries in the region are concerned. This growth can be attributed to the increase in small and medium tech-based companies that are using laptops for official purposes, coupled with the rise in use of laptops in schools and educational institutes in the country. Furthermore, government bodies in Malaysia are also promoting the use of laptops and other electronic gadgets to help students learn with ease. For instance, the Finance minister of Malaysia, Tengku Zafrul Aziz, recently said that around 130,000 of the promised 150,000 free laptops have already been given to the students to help in online education programmes. To encourage the adoption of laptops amongst students, the government has also brought in the Jaringan Prihatin programme, wherein the cost of telecom bill and other purchases are subsidized by the government. Around 3.4 million individuals in Malaysia have benefited from the program thus far. These initiatives are also being accelerated by the COVID-19 pandemic, which has forced schools and universities to operate remotely. These factors are expected to help Malaysia emerge as a prominent market in the Southeast Asia laptops market in the coming years.
Speak to our analyst in case of queries before buying this report: https://www.absolutemarketsinsights.com/enquiry_before_buying.php?id=982
The COVID-19 pandemic has impacted the operations of businesses, as well various educational institutes, in Southeast Asia. Government bodies in the region are increasingly encouraging the digitization of operations, and the adoption of remote working, to reduce the spread of coronavirus, and to prevent further mutations. Companies in industries such as information technology, finance and banking and training, amongst others, had provided work from home options to their employees, as the virus had reached its peak in 2020. Following the announcement of remote learning in schools and colleges in Singapore, there was a spike in demand for laptops, tablets and personal computers, and the Singapore Ministry of Education had initiated a programme to loan out about 3,300 laptops and other electronic devices, along with internet dongles for accessing the internet. The country is able to reach out to students, and provide online education, as a survey by the Infocomm Media Development Authority (IMDA) suggests that almost 100% households in Singapore have a home-based broadband or wireless connection. Low-income families can also apply for subsidized laptops by reaching out to the government authorities through IMDA’s laptop distribution programme. Thus, the pandemic is expected to have a positive impact on the Southeast Asia laptops market in the coming years.
Some of key players operating in the Southeast Asia laptops market are Acer, Apple Inc., ASUSTeK Computer Inc., Dell Inc, Google LLC, Hewlett-Packard Development Company, L.P, Lenovo, LG Electronics, Microsoft, Micro-Star Int’l Co., Ltd., NEXSTGO COMPANY LTD., Razer Inc., Samsung, TOSHIBA CORPORATION, Trans Cosmos America, Inc., amongst others.
View our exclusive press releases on Industry Global News24
Southeast Asia Laptops Market
By Offering
• Products
o Traditional Laptops
o 2 in 1/Touch Laptops
• Services
By Sales Channel
• Online
o E-commerce Websites
o Company Websites
• Offline
By End-User
• Personal
• Businesses
o Education and Training
o Healthcare and Pharmaceutical
o IT and Telecommunication
o Government
o Transportation and Logistics
o Travel and hospitality
o Media and Entertainment
o Banking, Financial Services and Insurance
o Others
• Gaming
By CPU Type
• Intel
• AMD
• Others
By Operating System
• Windows
• Chrome OS
• Mac
• Linux
• Others
By Country
• Indonesia
• Vietnam
• Thailand
• Singapore
• Malaysia
• Cambodia
• Rest of Southeast Asia
Purchase the latest in-depth Southeast Asia Laptops Market Report @ https://www.absolutemarketsinsights.com/checkout?id=982
Browse more trending reports by Absolute Markets Insights:
Pediatric Healthcare Market - https://www.absolutemarketsinsights.com/reports/Global-Pediatric-Healthcare-Market-2021---2029-925
Diagnostic Electrocardiograph (ECG) Market - https://www.absolutemarketsinsights.com/reports/Global-Diagnostic-Electrocardiograph-ECG-Market-2021---2029-928
About Us:
Absolute Markets Insights assists in providing accurate and latest trends related to consumer demand, consumer behavior, sales, and growth opportunities, for the better understanding of the market, thus helping in product designing, featuring, and demanding forecasts. Our experts provide you the end-products that can provide transparency, actionable data, cross-channel deployment program, performance, accurate testing capabilities and the ability to promote ongoing optimization. From the in-depth analysis and segregation, we serve our clients to fulfill their immediate as well as ongoing research requirements. Minute analysis impact large decisions and thereby the source of business intelligence (BI) plays an important role, which keeps us upgraded with current and upcoming market scenarios.
Contact Us:
Contact Name: Shreyas Tanna
Company: Absolute Markets Insights
Email Id: sales@absolutemarketsinsights.com
Phone: IN +91-7400-24-24-24, US +1-510-420-1213
Website: www.absolutemarketsinsights.com
Shreyas Tanna
Absolute Markets Insights
+1 510-420-1213
sales@absolutemarketsinsights.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn