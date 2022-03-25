Aircraft Tugs Market Segmentation Analysis (2022-2030): by Growth Opportunities, Challenges, Applications
Aircraft tugs market was valued at US$ 3859.76 Mn in 2020 growing at a CAGR of 6.1% over the forecast period (2022 – 2030)PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, March 25, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The latest market study added by Absolute Markets Insights to its extensive repository contains brief and concise information on Aircraft Tugs Market. The report is structured in a way that it helps readers make erudite decisions in the businesses. The research report also offers an in-depth analysis of various market segments such as type, size, applications, and end-users. It covers different aspects of the market sector which can be identified as significant market driving and restraining factors.
Aircraft tugs can be found in every hangar and airport throughout the world. Their properties are determined by their function. Pushback is an airport operation in which an aircraft is pushed backwards from its parking location, typically at an airport gate, by external power. Pushbacks are performed by low-profile vehicles known as pushback tractors or tugs. Towbarless pushback tugs outperform traditional tractor tugs in pushback operations because they are significantly faster to attach and disconnect and provide much greater mobility by eliminating the awkward tow bar. The development of new technologies in aircraft tugs, which provide safe and effective airport management, is estimated to fuel the growth of the aircraft tugs market over the forecast period. The worldwide aircraft tugs market has been spurred even further due to increasing investment for the development of electric aircraft tugs. Electric fuel aircraft tugs are gaining traction in the global market. With a growing emphasis on electric vehicles due to their lower environmental impact, replacing diesel tugs with electric tugs is advantageous, both economically and ecologically, and is also expected to contribute towards the growth of the global aircraft tugs market over the forecast period.
The global aircraft tugs market has been bifurcated into towbar aircraft tugs and towbarless aircraft tugs. Towbar segment held the largest market share in 2020 and is estimated to retain its dominance over the forecast period owing to their ability to make operations more efficient, as well as their simple and adaptable design, which allows them to be less expensive than other aircraft tugs.
The global aircraft tugs market has been segmented into up to 60,000 lbs, 60000 lbs to 120000 lbs, and more than 120000 lbs. 60000 lbs to 120000 lbs segment accounted for the largest share in 2020 because of increasing demand from the civil and commercial aircraft towing application.
Global aircraft tugs market has been segmented into military aircrafts, commercial aircrafts, civil aircrafts, and others. Military aircrafts and civil aircrafts held a substantial share in 2020 because of increasing frequency and need for aviation operation for the military and civil applications. Mototok is the partner for military aircraft and helicopters. The company developed tug for the military applications which require minimal maintenance and less operational cost.
Some of the players operating in the aircraft tugs market are:
• Aero-Tow
• AIRCRAFT-TUGS LLC
• Airtug
• BestTugs
• Eagle Tugs
• JBT
• LEKTRO Inc
• Lindbergh Aircraft Tug Company
• Mototok
• Powertow.com
• Priceless Aviation Products
• SMARTech Industries
• LLC
• Textron Ground Support Equipment Inc.
• TowFLEXX Inc
• Tronair amongst
Global Aircraft Tugs Market Segmentation:
• By Type
o Towbar Aircraft Tugs
o Towbarless Aircraft Tugs
• By Fuel Type
o Diesel
o Electric
o Gas
• By Towing Capacity
o Up to 60,000 lbs
o 60000 lbs to 120000 lbs
o More than 120000 lbs
• By Application
o Military Aircrafts
o Commercial Aircrafts
o Civil Aircrafts
o Others
• By Region
o North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico, Rest of North America)
o Europe (France, The UK, Spain, Germany, Italy, Nordic Countries (Denmark, Finland, Iceland, Sweden, Norway), Benelux Union (Belgium, The Netherlands, Luxembourg), Rest of Europe
o Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, New Zealand, Australia, South Korea, Southeast Asia (Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Singapore, Rest of Southeast Asia), Rest of Asia Pacific
o Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Kuwait, South Africa, Rest of Middle East & Africa)
o Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)
