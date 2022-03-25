Why air is dangerous in space – if it's in the wrong place
People in space need air to breathe - but in adhesives, sealants or coatings for electronic components, air can be deadly. Air does not stick or seal.
Materials for the aerospace industry are highly specialised to provide the ultimate performance in each specific application. The processes by which these materials are prepared and applied are often as critical as the materials themselves. NASA has trusted the Hauschild SpeedMixer® for their mixing processes since 2009 because of the quality and repeatability that can be achieved with DAC mixing.
Fabio Boccola, CEO of Hauschild Engineering, says: “When NASA buys a Hauschild SpeedMixer® to mix materials for use in space, it's special for us, too. We are proud that the US space agency NASA has just purchased another Hauschild SpeedMixer®, confirming that it is indeed the cutting edge of mixing technology.”
Professional grade mixing devices such as the Hauschild SpeedMixer® rely on the principle of the "DAC", i.e. Dual Asymmetric Centrifuge. Here, the combination of opposing centrifugal forces enables an extremely fast, efficient mixing process that is characterized by a homogeneous, bubble-free result, prepared in a disposable mixing vessel. This means there is no clean-up required.
The possible applications of this centrifugal mixer are as diverse and multifaceted as the product world itself: Different liquids and pastes, pastes with powders, powders with powders and other combinations of liquids and powders can be mixed. Materials with different chemical and physical properties can also be mixed to form new sealants and adhesives.
Bubble-free thanks to special mixing technique
During the mixing process, the rotation of the mixing cup in two different directions and the combination of centrifugal forces naturally removes voids and micro-bubbles, even in cartridges. In most cases, there is no need for an additional degassing cycle as there is when using conventional mixing techniques or processing tools. For special cases when vacuum mixing is absolutely necessary (such as heat cured or space grade materials), the Hauschild SpeedMixer® is available with vacuum mixing technology. Programmable cycles ensure identical, reproducible mixing of each and every batch. This saves time, eliminates process variability, and maximizes pot life.
No cleaning required
The Hauschild SpeedMixer® mixes without blades by spinning closed disposable cups. This means that cleaning and the use of cleaning chemicals can be entirely eliminated. The capacity of the mixing cups and mixing buckets ranges from a few grams to ten kilograms, and from a few millilitres to 16 litres nominal capacity - depending on how large the batch is to be.
