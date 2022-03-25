Fertility Drugs Market Sees Significant Growth Globally Due To Increasing Infertility Rates

Fertility Drugs Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

The Business Research Company’s Fertility Drugs Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, March 25, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The fertility drugs market growth is driven by the increasing rates of infertility across the globe. Infertility is the inability to conceive after trying for 12 consecutive months. Fertility drugs are considered to be the primary treatment to treat infertility in men and women. The rising rates of infertility is attributed to physiological problems, hormone problems, and lifestyle or environmental factors. To treat infertility problems in women, fertility drugs are used to regulate their ovulation cycles thus affecting the sale of fertility drugs. According to the fertility drugs market forecast, the rising cases of infertility across the globe is increasing the demand for fertility drugs, resulting in the growth of the market.

Read more on the Global Fertility Drugs Market Report

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/fertility-drugs-market-global-report

The global fertility drugs market size is expected to grow from $2.77 billion in 2021 to $2.92 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.4%. The fertility drugs market analysis shows that the growth in the market is mainly due to the companies rearranging their operations and recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The market is expected to reach $3.40 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 3.9%.

Major players covered in the global fertility drugs industry are Merck & Co., Ferring Pharmaceuticals, Bayer, Berlex Laboratories Inc., Janssen Pharmaceutical Inc., Pfizer, Novartis AG, Procter & Gamble Pharmaceutical, Zydus Pharma, LIVZON, Abbott, MSD, Sanofi S.A., Eli Lilly and Co., Serono, Inc., Novogyne Pharmaceuticals and Takeda Pharmaceutical co. ltd.

TBRC’s global fertility drugs market report is segmented by sex into male, female, by route of administration into oral, intravenous, subcutaneous, intramuscular, by type of drug into prescription fertility drugs, over-the-counter fertility drugs, by distribution channel into hospital pharmacies, retail pharmacies, online pharmacies.

Fertility Drugs Global Market Report 2022 – By Gender (Male, Female), By Route of Administration (Oral, Intravenous, Subcutaneous, Intramuscular), By Type Of Drug (Prescription Fertility Drugs, Over-The-Counter Fertility drugs), By Distribution Channel (Hospital Pharmacies, Retail Pharmacies, Online Pharmacies) – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides a fertility drugs market overview, forecast fertility drugs market size and fertility drugs market growth for the whole market, fertility drugs market segments, geographies, fertility drugs market trends, fertility drugs market drivers, restraints, leading competitors’ revenues, profiles, and market shares.

Request for a Sample of the Global Fertility Drugs Market Report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=2810&type=smp

Not what you were looking for? Here is a list of similar reports by The Business Research Company:

IVF Services Global Market Report 2022 – By Cycle Type (Fresh IVF Cycles (Non-donor), Thawed IVF Cycles (Non-donor), Donor Egg IVF Cycles), By Service Provider (Fertility Clinics, Hospitals, Surgical Centers, Clinical Research Institutes), By End User (Fertility Clinics, Hospitals & Other Settings) – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/ivf-services-global-market-report

Fertility Services Global Market Report 2022 – By Procedure (Assisted Reproductive Technology (ART), In-Vitro Fertilization, Artificial Insemination), By Service (Fresh Non-Donor, Frozen Non-Donor, Egg and Embryo Banking, Fresh Donor, Frozen Donor), By Application (Male, Female) – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/fertility-services-global-market-report

Fertility Treatments Global Market Report 2022 – By Product (Reagents, Equipment), By End-User (Fertility Clinics, Hospitals, Surgical Centers, Clinical Research Institutes), By Patient Type (Female, Male) – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/fertility-treatments-global-market-report

About The Business Research Company?

The Business Research Company is a market research and intelligence firm that excels in company, market, and consumer research. It has over 200 research professionals at its offices in India, the UK and the US, as well a network of trained researchers globally. It has specialist consultants in a wide range of industries including manufacturing, healthcare, financial services and technology.

Read more about us at https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/about-the-business-research-company.aspx

Call us now for personal assistance with your purchase:

Europe: +44 207 1930 708

Asia: +91 88972 63534

Americas: +1 315 623 0293

Email: info@tbrc.info

Check out our:

LinkedIn: https://bit.ly/3b7850r

Twitter: https://bit.ly/3b1rmjS

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC24_fI0rV8cR5DxlCpgmyFQ

Blog: http://blog.tbrc.info/