Technological Advancements Drive The Antivirals Market At 13% Growth Rate During COVID

Antivirals Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

The Business Research Company’s Antivirals Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON , UK, March 25, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Companies in the anti-viral drug therapy market are continuously innovating through technological advancements to develop drugs to treat different viral infections. Biopharmaceutical companies are developing vaccines for the treatment of novel coronavirus. Technological advances in the pharmaceutical sector include development of nucleic acid vaccines that are DNA- and RNA-based, and which enable the human body to produce vaccine antigen. In March 2020, Applied DNA Sciences’ subsidiary LineaRx and Takis Biotech formed a joint venture to develop a linear DNA vaccine as a treatment for coronavirus. The JV will use Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR)-based DNA manufacturing technology to develop the vaccine. Such initiatives and activities are projected to support market growth to a significant extent.

In February 2020, GeoVax, a US-based pharmaceutical company, and BravoVax, a China-based pharmaceutical company, have announced plans to develop a coronavirus cure in the form of vaccine based on the former’s MVA-VLP vaccine platform. BravoVax will be responsible for testing and manufacturing the vaccine as well as coordinating with the public health and regulatory authorities in China. GeoVax’s Modified Vaccinia Ankara platform enables enhanced expression and stable transgenes during the manufacturing process. Combined with immunogenicity of Virus Like Particles (VLPs), the technology enables the production of vaccines. The collaboration between these two companies is to develop a coronavirus vaccine.

Read more on the Global Antivirals Market Report

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/antivirals-global-market-report

The global antivirals market size is expected to grow from $85.08 billion in 2021 to $96.46 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13.4%. The growth in the market is mainly due to the companies rearranging their operations and recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The global anti-viral drug therapy market size is expected to reach $149.21 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 11.5%.

The antivirals market growth is anticipated to grow at a rapid pace due to the novel coronavirus outbreak. As there are no vaccines and potential treatments for COVID-19, companies are trying to repurpose existing drugs in the fight against the novel coronavirus. The use of certain existing anti-viral drugs for the COVID-19 treatment is contributing to the growth of anti-viral drugs market. According to the antivirals market analysis, if any of these drugs under trails show further promising results in treating the coronavirus infection, the anti-viral market will see further growth.

Major players covered in the global antivirals industry are AbbVie Inc., Bristol-Myers-Squibb, Cipla, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, Gilead Sciences Inc, GlaxoSmithKline, Johnson & Johnson, Merck & Co., Inc., Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd, AstraZeneca plc., Aurobindo Pharma, Abbott Laboratories, Schering-Plough Corporation, Pfizer Inc., Sanofi, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Novavax, Inc., and BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

TBRC’s global antivirals market research report is segmented by drug class into DNA polymerase inhibitors, reverse transcriptase inhibitors, protease inhibitors, neuraminidase inhibitors, others, by application into HIV, hepatitis, herpes, influenza, others, by type into branded, generic.

Antivirals Global Market Report 2022 – By Drug Class (DNA Polymerase Inhibitors, Reverse Transcriptase Inhibitors, Protease Inhibitors, Neuraminidase Inhibitors), By Application (HIV, Hepatitis, Herpes, Influenza), By Type (Branded, Generic) – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides a antivirals market overview, antivirals market forecast, antivirals market size and antivirals market growth for the whole market, antivirals market segments, geographies, antivirals market trends, antivirals market drivers, antivirals market restraints, leading competitors’ revenues, profiles, and market shares.

Request for a Sample of the Global Antivirals Market Report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=2437&type=smp

Not what you were looking for? Here is a list of similar reports by The Business Research Company:

Anti-Viral Drug Therapy Market - By Drug Class (DNA (Nucleotide) Polymerase Inhibitors, Reverse Transcriptase Inhibitors, Protease Inhibitors, Neuraminidase Inhibitors), By Application (HIV, Hepatitis, Herpes, Influenza), Anti-Viral Drug Therapy Market Size, Opportunities And Strategies - Global Anti-Viral Drug Therapy Market Forecast To 2030

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/anti-viral-drug-therapy-market

Anti-Infective Drugs Global Market Report 2022 – By Type (Antibiotics, Antivirals, Antifungals, Others (Anthelminthic, Antiprotozoal)), By Distribution Channel (Hospital Pharmacies, Retail Pharmacies/ Drug Stores, Others), By Route Of Administration (Oral, Parenteral, Others), By Drug Classification (Branded Drugs, Generic Drugs), By Mode Of Purchase (Prescription-Based Drugs, Over-The-Counter Drugs) – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/anti-infective-drugs-global-market-report

Antifungals Global Market Report 2022 – By Drug Type (Echinocandins, Azoles, Polyenes, Allylamines), By End users (Hospitals & Clinics, Dermatology clinics, Other Users), By Route of Administration (Oral, Parenteral, Topical), By Therapeutic Indications (Aspergillosis, Dermatophytosis, Candidiasis, Others) – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/antifungals-global-market-report

About The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company is a market research and intelligence firm that excels in company, market, and consumer research. It has over 200 research professionals at its offices in India, the UK and the US, as well a network of trained researchers globally. It has specialist consultants in a wide range of industries including manufacturing, healthcare, financial services and technology.

Read more about us at https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/about-the-business-research-company.aspx

Call us now for personal assistance with your purchase:

Europe: +44 207 1930 708

Asia: +91 88972 63534

Americas: +1 315 623 0293

Email: info@tbrc.info

Check out our:

LinkedIn: https://bit.ly/3b7850r

Twitter: https://bit.ly/3b1rmjS

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC24_fI0rV8cR5DxlCpgmyFQ

Blog: http://blog.tbrc.info/