Anti-Thyroid Drugs Market Associations Introduce Awareness Programs On Thyroid Disorders

Anti-Thyroid Drugs Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

The Business Research Company’s Anti-Thyroid Drugs Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, March 25, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Associations for thyroid care are launching initiatives to spread more awareness about thyroid disorders, update on the recent treatment methods and other summaries regarding various research on thyroid disorders. In the USA, nearly 60% of population suffering from hyperthyroidism are unaware and remain undiagnosed. According to the anti-thyroid drugs market research, to curb these issues, associations including American Thyroid Association (ATA) are making an impact by educating people about thyroid disorders. Similarly, the Thyroid foundation of Canada has also initiated awareness to awaken public interest and awareness about thyroid diseases including hyperthyroidism. Other associations that are launching initiatives and awareness programs include American Academy of Otolaryngology, British Thyroid Foundation among others.

Read more on the Global Anti-Thyroid Drugs Market Report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/anti-thyroid-drugs-global-market-report

The global anti-thyroid drugs market size is expected to grow from $2.32 billion in 2021 to $2.42 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.4%. The growth in the anti-thyroid drugs market is mainly due to the companies rearranging their operations and recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The global anti-thyroid drugs market share is expected to reach $2.72 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 3.0%.

Graves’ disease is one of the direct causes of hyperthyroidism and the incidence of Graves’ disease increasing. According to a research study published in 2020, in developed countries, Graves' disease (GD) is the most common cause of hyperthyroidism. It is more common between the ages of 30 and 60, and women are 5–10 times more likely than men. Genetic predisposition accounts for 79% of the risk for GD, while environmental factors account for 21%. Owing to the rising number of Grave’s disease, people suffering from hyperthyroidism is also increasing. According to the anti-thyroid drugs market forecast, this results in the overall growth in the demand for anti-thyroid drugs thereby driving the market.

Major players covered in the global anti-thyroid drugs market are Mylan N.V., Abbott Laboratories, GlaxoSmithKline plc, Merck & Co., AbbVie Inc, Pfizer Inc., Allergan plc., RLC LABS, Amgen Inc and Lannett Company Inc.

TBRC’s global anti-thyroid drugs market report is segmented by drug type into thionamides (inhibition of hormone synthesis), iodides (inhibition of hormone release), by route of administration into oral, intravenous, others, by distribution channel into wholesaler/distributors, retail chain, online distribution, others.

Anti-Thyroid Drugs Global Market Report 2022 – By Drug Type (Thionamides (Inhibition of hormone synthesis), Iodides (Inhibition of hormone release)), By Route of Administration (Oral, Intravenous), By Distribution Channel (Wholesaler/Distributors, Retail Chain, Online Distribution) – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides a anti-thyroid drugs market overview, forecast anti-thyroid drugs market size and growth for the whole market, anti-thyroid drugs market segments, geographies, anti-thyroid drugs market trends, anti-thyroid drugs market drivers, restraints, leading competitors’ revenues, profiles, and market shares.

Request for a Sample of the Global Anti-Thyroid Drugs Market Report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=3401&type=smp

Not what you were looking for? Here is a list of similar reports by The Business Research Company:

Thyroid Cancer Drugs Global Market Report 2022 – By Drug Type (Ipilimumab, Cabozantinib-S-Malate, Caprelsa (Vandetanib), Doxorubicin Hydrochloride, Lenvatinib Mesylate, Nivolumab, Vandetanib, Others), By End Users (Hospitals, Oncology Clinics, Research Organizations, Others), By Type (Radioiodine Ablation, Thyroid Stimulating Hormone (THS) Suppression, Chemotherapy, Targeted Multikinase Therapy, Others) – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/thyroid-cancer-drugs-global-market-report

Metabolic Disorders Drugs Global Market Report 2022 – By Type (Anti Diabetics drugs, Anti-Thyroid Drugs, Others (Hyperparathyroidism, Hypopituitarism, Hypoadrenalism)), By Distribution Channel (Hospital Pharmacies, Retail Pharmacies/ Drug Stores, Others), By Route Of Administration (Oral, Parenteral, Others), By Drug Classification (Branded Drugs, Generic Drugs), By Mode Of Purchase (Prescription-Based Drugs, Over-The-Counter Drugs) – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/metabolic-disorder-drugs-global-market-report

Biosimilar Hormones Global Market Report 2022 – By Type (Teriparatide Biosimilars, Follitropin Alfa Biosimilars, Insulin Biosimilars, Somatropin Biosimilars), By Application (Research & Biotechnology, Diagnostics, Biocatalysts, Therapeutics), By Distribution Channel (Hospital And Retail Pharmacy, Online Pharmacy/epharmacy, Specialty Clinics) – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/biosimilar-hormone-global-market-report

About The Business Research Company?

The Business Research Company is a market research and intelligence firm that excels in company, market, and consumer research. It has over 200 research professionals at its offices in India, the UK and the US, as well a network of trained researchers globally. It has specialist consultants in a wide range of industries including manufacturing, healthcare, financial services and technology.

Read more about us at https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/about-the-business-research-company.aspx

Call us now for personal assistance with your purchase:

Europe: +44 207 1930 708

Asia: +91 88972 63534

Americas: +1 315 623 0293

Email: info@tbrc.info

Check out our:

LinkedIn: https://bit.ly/3b7850r

Twitter: https://bit.ly/3b1rmjS

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC24_fI0rV8cR5DxlCpgmyFQ

Blog: http://blog.tbrc.info/