Investments Market Enhances Service Offerings By Incorporating Big Data Analytics

Investments Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

The Business Research Company’s Investments Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, March 25, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Many wealth management companies are investing in big data analytics capabilities to generate insights to enhance and refine service offerings and thus increase revenues in the global investments market. Big data solutions are being implemented to deliver insights around client segments, product penetration, and analyze training program effectiveness. These technologies are being implemented to assess existing and prospective clients’ inclination to purchase various products and services being offered by a wealth management company, their lifetime value, investment pattern, and the ability of the client to take risks. They are also aiding wealth management companies to track business performance, increase client acquisition and retention rates, increase sales and offer real-time investment advice. For instance, CargoMetrics, an investment firm based in Boston used Automatic Identification System (AIS), to collect data on commodity movement such as cargo location and cargo size to develop an analytics platform for trading commodities, currencies, and equity index funds. This tool was also sold to other hedge funds and wealth managers.

North America was the largest region in the global investments market in 2021. Asia Pacific was the second largest region in the global investments market. The regions covered in the investment market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

The global investments market size is expected to grow from $3.19 trillion in 2021 to $3.62 trillion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13.3%. The global investment market size is expected to grow to $5.71 trillion in 2026 at a CAGR of 12.1%.

Investments market trends include wealth management firms increasingly offering hybrid services including standardized and personalized advice to their clients globally. The need for standardization and personalization of advice mainly arises due to the growing demand for consistent and robust solutions among consumers. In this regard, wealth management firms are producing computer-driven analysis to offer standardized advisory services, while also maintaining granularity in their offerings with bespoke solutions.

Major players covered in the global investments industry are Industrial and Commercial Bank of China, JPMorgan Chase & Co., Goldman Sachs, Legal & General Group plc, INTL Fcstone Inc, UBS, Morgan Stanley, CNP Assurances, Bank of America Corporation, and Citi Group.

TBRC’s global investments market report is segmented by type into wealth management, securities brokerage and stock exchange services, investment banking, by end-user into B2B, B2C, by mode into online, offline.

Investments Global Market Report 2022 – By Type (Wealth Management, Securities Brokerage And Stock Exchange Services, Investment Banking), By End User (B2B, B2C), By Mode (Online, Offline) – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides a investments market overview, forecast investments market size and growth for the whole market, investments market segments, geographies, investments market trends, investments market drivers, restraints, leading competitors’ revenues, profiles, and market shares.

