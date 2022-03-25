Gov. Cox signs historic funding for education 

SALT LAKE CITY (March 24, 2022) – Today, Gov. Spencer J. Cox signed 78 bills and allowed one bill to become law without his signature. This brings the total number of signed, vetoed or law-without-signature pieces of legislation from the 2022 General Legislative Session to 499.

SB 2, which sets the education budget, includes a 6% increase for the weighted pupil unit (WPU), sets the estimated basic levy rate, and appropriates new funding for a variety of public education purposes, including the following notable items:

$10 million one-time for $100 bonuses for teachers that have taken on extra assignments;

$8.7 million for the Teacher and Student Success Program;

$8.6 million one-time for small district and charter school base funding;

$8 million one-time for the K-12 computer science initiative;

$4 million for updating the special education WPU add-on calculation; and

$3.5 million for scaling teen centers to support students experiencing homelessness.

“We applaud the record-breaking support for education this year,” Gov. Cox said. “This legislation represents a tremendous investment in our students, our teachers and our future, and we are so pleased to show our schools the love they deserve.”

Information on other bills signed today can be found below.

HB3: Appropriations Adjustments

HB8: State Agency Fees and Internal Service Fund Rate Authorization and Appropriations

HB33: Instream Water Flow Amendments

HB191: Revenue Bond and Capital Facilities Amendments

HB193: Full-day Kindergarten

HB293: Ground Ambulance Interfacility Transport Licensing

HB294: Charter School Admissions Amendments

HB301: Medication Dispenser Amendments

HB302: Educational Language Services Amendments

HB303: Local Land Use Amendments

HB318: Dental Provider Malpractice Amendments

HB320: Guardianship Bill of Rights

HB321: Restitution Amendments

HB323: Transient Room Tax Amendments

HB326: State Innovation Amendments

HB 333: Economic and Workforce Development Amendments

HB350: State Historic Preservation Office Amendments

HB369: Medical Panel Governmental Immunity Amendments

HB373: Convention and Tourism Business Assessment Area Act

HB374: Sensitive Materials in Schools

HB389: Nursing Education Program Amendments

HB390: Early College and Concurrent Enrollment Program Amendments

HB392: Expungement Fee Amendments

HB394: Recycling Transparency Amendments

HB396: Paid Professional Hours for Educators

HB412: Probation and Parole Employment Incentive Program

HB419: Audit Committee Authority Amendments

HB441: Community Paramedicine Amendments

HB456: Digital User Asset Payment Amendments

HB462: Utah Housing Affordability Amendments

HB475: Use of Public Education Stabilization Account One-time Funding

HB481: Education Reporting Amendments

HCR4: Concurrent Resolution Calling for Protection of Archaeological Sites

HCR15: Concurrent Resolution Condemning Antisemitism

HCR16: Concurrent Resolution Recognizing Student Athletes’ Right to Religious Freedom and Modesty

HCR17: Concurrent Resolution Supporting Utah’s Economic and Cultural Relationship with Taiwan

SB2: Public Education Budget Amendments

SB3: Current Fiscal Year Supplemental Appropriations

SB8: State Agency and Higher Education Compensation Appropriations

SB14: Consumer Alcoholic Beverage Purchasing

SB16: Licensing Amendments

SB21: School Standards Review Committee Sunset Extension

SB43: Occupational and Professional Licensing Modifications

SB44: Mental Health Professional Practice Act Amendments

SB60: Agreements to Provide State Services Sunset Extension

SB80: Real Property Recording Amendments

SB82: State Facilities Management Amendments

SB92: Project Entity Oversight Modifications

SB95: Limitations on Employer Liability

SB97: Solid and Hazardous Waste Amendments

SB100: Paid Leave Modifications

SB111: Permanent Community Impact Fund Board Amendments

SB115: Firearm Preemption Amendments

SB119: Preconstruction and Construction Liens Amendments

SB124: Criminal Code Recodification Cross References

SB147: Utah Communications Authority Amendments

SB148: Construction Registry Amendments

SB151: Advanced Practice Registered Nurse Compact

SB152: Community Association Regulation Amendments

SB154: Naturopathic Physician Amendments

SB155: Guardianship and Conservatorship Amendments

SB164: Marriage Solemnization Amendments

SB171: Behavioral Health Curriculum Program

SB173: Alarm System Amendments

SB176: Alcoholic Beverage Control Act Amendments

SB182: Digital Asset Amendments

SB 195: Medical Cannabis Access Amendments

SB201: Alcoholic Beverage Control Act Enforcement Fund

SB204: Automobile Amendments

SB213: Business Name Prohibitions

SB214: Utah Broadband Center Advisory Commission

SB232: Military Installation Development Authority Revisions

SB244: Ethnic Studies Amendments

SB246: Statute of Limitations for Criminal Conduct Amendments

SB249: Public Employees’ Health Program Amendments

SB251: Grow Your Own Teacher and School Counselor Pipeline Program

SB258: Rocky Mountain Center for Occupational and Environmental Health Amendments

SCR9: Concurrent Resolution Honoring the Life and Achievements of Helen Foster Snow

The governor allowed one bill to become law without his signature:

HB146: Local Licensing Amendments

Download a copy of this press release here.

###