Tequila is the fastest-growing spirit in the United States
Premium brands like AsomBroso are leading the waySANTA MARGARITA, CA, UNITED STATES, March 25, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Tequila and its close cousin in the agave-based spirit category, mezcal, are the fastest growing spirit in the United States, according to the Distilled Spirits Council of the U.S. Only vodka outsells tequila, and tequila could become number one in the next few years if the current growth trajectory continues. Consumption of tequila overall has soared more than 30 percent in the past five years, and premium and ultra-premium tequila has rocketed more than 60 percent.
Ricardo Gamarra, the CEO, distiller, and founder of AsomBroso Tequila of Rancho Santa Margarita, Calif., has watched the spirit’s reputation evolve but acknowledges it hasn’t been overnight. But tequila’s time has come. Premium brands like AsomBroso’s Anejo are now savored in a snifter like a fine cognac or scotch rather than tossed back as a shot the way lesser tequila brands often were consumed in years past. Premium tequilas are increasingly used in cocktails as well as consumer tastes become more sophisticated and the demand for high quality increases.
Gamarra notes that the margarita is now the number one cocktail at popular restaurants like the California Pizza Kitchen. “You no longer have to go into a Mexican restaurant to enjoy a well-made margarita or a sipping tequila,” he explained. “The taste palate for them has certainly gone mainstream.”
AsomBroso is the Spanish word for “amazing.” The company offers a wide array of ultra-premium triple-distilled tequilas made to be savored one sip at a time, ranging from its award-winning El Platino blanco tequila at an approximate retail price of $40 per 750 ml bottle, to its Anejo at $130, to its pinnacle product, The Collaboration Extra Anejo tequila, priced at more than $1,800 per 750 ml bottle.
AsomBroso’s distillery is in the town of Amatitan, Mexico, in the heart of the Jalisco region, home to the most treasured blue agave crop in the country. AsomBroso’s uniquely shaped bottle is an 18th-century hand-blown decanter crafted by artisanal glass blowers on the island of Murano in Venice, Italy, which brings a level of artistry to any bar shelf.
Gamarra was the first distiller to market a pink-hued, Bordeaux-rested reposado, rest a 5-year añejo in new French oak barrels, and rest extra-aged 11-year añejo tequila in a new French oak barrel. His highest achievement today, The Collaboration, is a double barrel-rested tequila that combines his Vintage Extra Añejo with Silver Oak Cellars Cabernet Sauvignon American oak barrels for an additional 13 months. This produced a tequila that achieved a rating of 97 from industry expert Anthony Dias Blue in The Tasting Panel Magazine, making it the publication’s highest rated tequila. AsomBroso’s tequilas have also been awarded multiple honors from the Robb Report’s “Best of the Best” and named “Top Tequila” in the San Francisco World Spirits Competition.
The company’s products are distributed in 28 states, with the goal of expanding distribution to all 50 US states and Canada over the next six months. Its brand has a strong presence in top US retail wine and spirits chains, including Costco, Kroger, and Total Wine & More. The company has seen a 750% increase in revenues over the past year as the premium tequila market grows, with projections of nearly 75% additional market growth in the next five years.
