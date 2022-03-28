XcooBee Partners with Quicktext to Create Innovative Ways to Increase Hotel Revenue

The XcooBee team is looking forward to working with Quicktext the world leader in AI and delivering genuinely intuitive solutions for the hospitality market.

CHARLOTTE, NC, USA, March 28, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- XcooBee , the Privacy & Payments Network, announced today the formation of new technology and business partnership with Quicktext. The XcooBee team is looking forward to working with Quicktext the world leader in AI and big data for hospitality and delivering genuinely intuitive solutions for the hospitality market. This partnership allows customers to quickly try both solutions in their environments and have firsthand experience of their technology benefits.As part of this new partnership, XcooBee created new freemium offerings that showcase the power of actual digital menus that can deliver rich experiences to guests. Hospitality companies can test interactive restaurant menus, spa offerings, and in-room and self-service shops without any contracts. According to Bilal Soylu, CEO of XcooBee, “This partnership gave us the incentives to develop easy-to-test freemium offerings that allow customers to test-drive Quicktext and XcooBee in minutes and experience hands-on the power of our products.”Jay Fuller, director of partnerships at XcooBee, further explained that “with Quicktext’s conversational Artificial Intelligence, guests will be able to interact smartly with many services in the hotel. They will also be able to start ordering via XcooBee smart menus from in-room services through Quicktext.” Fuller continued to explain that “Quicktext is a proven revenue generator in the hospitality industry with customers being able to increase direct online revenue by an average of 11%. We see our combined offerings having the potential to further increase their revenue by implementing both XcooBee and Quicktext together.”Martin Patricny, Chief Partnership Officer at Quicktext, also expressed his sentiments for this partnership: “We are looking forward to building innovative solutions for the hospitality industry that take advantage of combined XcooBee technology and Quicktext’s AI-powered chatbot Velma. With the fast-to-implement and flexible ordering system from XcooBee, we expect to see the capture of new revenue opportunities for our clients.”With this partnership, hoteliers will increase their direct sales and productivity using leading Artificial Intelligence solutions for the hospitality and combine them with customer-friendly order management.More specifically, the integration benefits include:✔ 11% increase in direct sales.✔Handling 85% of customer inquiries instantly, 24/7.✔Increasing customer satisfaction.✔Direct in-room ordering.✔Flexible use of payment systems.✔Reduction in staff need.About QuicktextFounded in 2017 in Paris, Quicktext is a world leader in hospitality, offering solutions based on AI and Big Data such as NLU, AI-powered chatbots, web content generation, and retargeting tools. Today, more than 1400 hotels across 76 countries on all five continents rely on Quicktext to increase direct revenue, boost operational efficiency, and enhance customer experience. To learn more about Quicktext, please visit https://www.quicktext.im About XcooBeeThe XcooBee Privacy and Payments Platform, founded in 2017 in Charlotte, NC, is focused on building innovative, fully contactless payment solutions for any enterprise. XcooBee in-seat ordering systems open new revenue streams for small and large event venues with ROI generally exceeding 100%. Our industry-first XcooBee interactive hospitality ordering solutions reduce personnel needs and increase revenue in traditional and non-traditional restaurants settings. To learn more about XcooBee’s Privacy and Payments Platform, please visit https://www.xcoobee.com

