Lily Li and Melissa Pruett Interviewed by Candice Georgiadis

Sometimes people don’t want to correct you out of courtesy, but I learned that if I’m having trouble pronouncing a name, it is best to ask the person how they say it.” — Lily Li, founder and CEO of Hygea

Lily Li, founder and CEO of Hygea

In your opinion, what are the biggest challenges faced by women in STEM or Tech that aren’t typically faced by their male counterparts? What would you suggest to address this?

While women in STEM have made great strides in an industry that often overlooks them, I still believe that we have a long way to go. At the end of the day STEM is very much a male dominated industry still, with less than a quarter of students studying STEM being women. This means that industry operations, cultures and priorities are skewed in the favor of men.

Women are not encouraged to enter the field, often doubted from a young age about their maths and tech abilities.

I believe one of the biggest hurdles that women face in STEM is gender prejudice. Even if a woman decides to enter the field, they are met with hesitation. Men are 1.8x more likely to be hired for the same job as women. The reality is that gender discrimination and prejudice not only deter women from entering the field, but these elements also push them out if they decide to progress.

I believe that we should address that head on — structural change is essential at this point. We are on the verge of a fourth industrial revolution that will occur in the IT field, and women’s input is of extreme importance, as we cannot have a monumental structural change to our lives with only the input and view of half of society.

In order to encourage women to enter the field, there needs to be more representation. Women’s presence in STEM needs to be capitalized in order to reassure women that there is space for them.

We also need to create initiatives to make the STEM field a safe, inclusionary space that offers women equal opportunities.

Harvey Mudd College is a prime example of how changing structure and environments can result in a dramatic increase in women’s representation in computing. With leadership and college-wide support, Harvey Mudd increased the percentage of women graduating from its computing program from 12 per cent to approximately 40 per cent in five years. [...]

Melissa Pruett, founder of MELT by Melissa

Can you share the most interesting story that happened to you since you began Melt by Melissa?

I could write an entire book about the magical, miraculous, synchronistic, serendipitous, too-good-to-be-coincidental events that have continuously and consistently unfolded throughout my journey with Melt. But one of my early favorites was when I went to my first real workshop — my first epic personal + professional development investment I made for myself that wasn’t an aesthetics training course.

It was Robin Sharma’s first ever 2-Day Personal Master Academy in Toronto, Canada (June of 2016).

One of the many life-transforming exercises Robin took us through was all about tapping into our subconscious, child-like mind to dream bigger and co-create our reality. We were each given a huge, blank white poster, a set of crayons, a 5 min timer, and instructions to draw out pictures of our current greatest desires in categories like health, wealth, career, love, growth, etc.

I doodled a building (to represent that I wanted to find my own first studio space), me as a stick figure (in a pink dress, duh), and one stick figure gal on each side of me (the brunette trio). I got specific and jotted down that I’d sign my first lease that summer, paint all the walls pink, and hire my first lash assistant by Oct 1, 2016.

What are the “myths” that you would like to dispel about being a woman in STEM or Tech. Can you explain what you mean?

An ongoing myth perpetuated throughout the industry is that only men are capable of succeeding in STEM. This belief is so pervasive in the industry that it is actually becoming a deterrent to women wanting to enter the field. I am here to dispel this myth, and to say that skills and capability transcend gender/sex, as history has shown us time and time again. Women are capable, and this needs to be ingrained within educational institutions from primary and secondary to tertiary education.

