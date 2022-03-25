Timofey Drozhzhin and Joe Zalta Interviewed by Fotis Georgiadis

Timofey Drozhzhin, Operations Manager for Momsdish Joe Zalta, co-founder and co-owner of Riverbend Consulting

Timofey Drozhzhin, Operations Manager for Momsdish. Joe Zalta, co-founder and co-owner of Riverbend Consulting.

A little crazy is ok. Don’t be afraid to be yourself. Be real, be human, step outside your comfort zone, because nobody likes a boring perfectionist.” — Timofey Drozhzhin, Operations Manager for Momsdish

GREENWICH, CT, USA, March 25, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Fotis Georgiadis, owner of the blog by his namesake, is a branding and image consultant specialist with a robust background and is a visionary interviewer. With a knack for pulling out a well-rounded interview, not only covering cutting edge technologies and corporate directions but also bringing out the personal side of the interviewee.

The time for marketing is crucial. Don't wait till your product is launched to then work on marketing. Reach out to Fotis Georgiadis to get your marketing plan in place correctly. Not only will this help expand your sales/client base, but also build your brand and image. Check out two recent client interview excerpts below and then contact Fotis to get started.

-

Timofey Drozhzhin, Operations Manager for Momsdish

Often when people think of a new idea, they dismiss it saying someone else must have thought of it before. How would you recommend that someone go about researching whether or not their idea has already been created?

I remember a time an acquaintance of mine launched a subscription based product after securing an investment. The entire company paused the production of their original product because they were so intrigued by this new idea. They were so fervid at the thought, that during the two years of development, no one bothered to check up on the competition.

I kid you not, on the day of the launch, the head of the project Googled the concept and lo and behold — they found two other companies that were selling the same exact product, only more polished and less expensive. Turns out that while the company was developing the product, their competition launched a much better product. That month, the entire company’s crew was reduced to single digits.

I would categorize the steps in the following:

Start with Google and see what’s out there.

Familiarize yourself with the industry. Plug into a community or a convention and start talking to as many people as you can. They likely know something you don’t.

Interview your potential customers. Even if the same product exists, it might have been poorly executed or not very approachable.

For the benefit of our readers, can you outline the steps one has to go through, from when they think of the idea, until it finally lands in a customer’s hands? In particular, we’d love to hear about how to file a patent, how to source a good manufacturer, and how to find a retailer to distribute it.

When launching your first product, we have to understand that every venture in life starts with “school”. Product manufacturing and patent filing is no exception. You have to accept the fact that your first steps will likely not make you a millionaire, but they will leave you with an education.

Most of the time when you start a product, be it book publishing, product manufacturing or placing products into major retailers, you’ll need to find an agency that is willing to take you on. It’s very likely it’ll come down to profit sharing and little to no profit in gains.

Alternatively, you can find an individual to partner within the industry you’re targeting. With the partner, you’re gaining experience and contacts. There are so many hidden industry-specific tips and battles that you need to overcome. Only a truly product-centric specialist can assist you with navigating the process.

I cannot advise much on patents, aside from saying this — over the years we naturally developed a much closer relationship with our attorneys. It helps to be able to personally call our attorney for advice prior to investing into any type of patent or trademark. This helps us avoid unnecessary spending.

Read the rest of the interview here

-

Joe Zalta, co-founder and co-owner of Riverbend Consulting

What are your “5 Things I Wish Someone Told Me When I First Started Leading My Company” and why?

Build good infrastructure processes and habits from the beginning so you don’t have to adapt as you go. With that said, it’s also really important to review your processes from time to time and adjust, expand or change as needed, based on your company’s growth.

Think Big — when you introduce a new service or product, you need to be willing to invest in the infrastructure and marketing in a significant way, so you can maximize your ROI

Hire the best people you can — if the right candidate comes along, don’t hesitate to bring them on board, or your competitor just might. Also, be sure you continually create a great space for your employees to work and grow. This will help minimize turnover.

Pay attention to your expenses and always keep a handle on them. If you are not aware of your P&L at least as a high level, then you need to get better acquainted with your own books and understand your cash flow.

Be prepared to work like you’ve never worked before. Being successful in business is harder than ever, and there will always be competition. If you’re not willing to put in the time and sweat equity, it won’t pay off in the end.

Finish reading the interview here

You can reach out to Fotis Georgiadis at the below-listed website, email and social media links to discuss how he can help your brand and image.

About Fotis Georgiadis

Fotis Georgiadis is the founder of DigitalDayLab. Fotis Georgiadis is a serial entrepreneur with offices in both Malibu and New York City. He has expertise in marketing, branding and mergers & acquisitions. Fotis Georgiadis is also an accomplished VC who has successfully concluded five exits. Fotis Georgiadis is also a contributor to Authority Magazine, Thrive Global & several others.

Contact and information on how to follow Fotis Georgiadis' latest interviews:

Website: http://www.fotisgeorgiadis.com

Email: fg@fotisgeorgiadis.com

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/fotis-georgiadis-994833103/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/FotisGeorgiadi3 @FotisGeorgiadi3

