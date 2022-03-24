Apply Here

ADOT offers free transportation institute for high school students

Do you know of high school students who may be interested in learning about the highway construction industry and how engineers impact our world?

ADOT employees are encouraged to invite their teen family members and friends to apply for the free National Summer Transportation Institute. Applications are being accepted through April 15 from students who will be entering 11th or 12th grade in the fall 2022.

Participants will live on the Arizona State University Tempe Campus from June 5-10. They will learn about how engineers from aerospace to software plan and maintain transportation systems around Arizona.

Funded in partnership with ADOT, the U.S. Department of Transportation and the Federal Highway Administration, the program is provided at no charge to participants. All meals and on-campus housing are included.

Participants will tour locations and traffic systems not normally accessible to the general public; meet with professional engineers; engage in engineering lab activities to better understand the transportation industry; and engage in fun evening activities and recreation.

To apply, go to ASU’s National Summer Transportation Institute website. More information is available by contacting ASU Program Coordinator Senior Jennifer Velez at [email protected].