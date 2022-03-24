Two Nominees Forwarded for the District Court Judge in the Fifth Judicial District
NEBRASKA, March 24 - Media Contacts:
Alex Reuss, 402-471-1970
Justin Pinkerman, 402-471-1967
Media Release:
Two Nominees Forwarded for the District Court Judge in the Fifth Judicial District
LINCOLN – Today, the Judicial Nominating Commission for the District Judge in the Fifth Judicial District (consisting of Boone, Butler, Colfax, Hamilton, Merrick, Nance, Platte, Polk, Saunders, Seward, and York counties) provided the following two names for the Governor’s consideration: Timothy P. Matas of Columbus and Jason M. Bergevin of Lincoln.
The primary place of office for the judicial vacancy is Columbus, Platte County, Nebraska. The vacancy is due to the retirement of Judge Robert R. Steinke.