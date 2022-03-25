Real-World Sports Broadcasting Opportunities Abound at Ohio Media School
Students Experience Immersive Sports Broadcasting InternshipsCOLUMUS, OH, UN, March 25, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Amazing internship opportunities are just one of the benefits that set the Beonair Network of Media Schools media programs apart from the competition. Take, for example, our Ohio Media School student interns who have an exciting and jam-packed schedule, covering high-level sporting events across Ohio. Students are introduced to the hands-on real-world experience almost immediately upon enrollment and the start of their classes. Now a graduate, Debi Christo noted on her first day of classes “What a great way to kick off my first day of school. I am working in the production room of live event coverage of the National Championship between Ohio State Football and Alabama Football!”
Aside from the constant stream of live remote opportunities and internships is the ScoreOnAir.com Sports Radio Network which is a run by students and graduates of the Ohio Media School out of the Columbus, Ohio Campus. They bring their listeners exciting live shows and also produce high-quality broadcasts of area sporting events. Program Director Adam Dell provides an excellent opportunity for students to intern with the station and learn the basics of sports broadcasting including camera operation, graphic production, on-air roles, and sports radio production, to best prepare them to be the candidate of choice at graduation.
Adam Dell, began working with ScoreOnAir back in 2019. Despite the challenges of COVID and every other thing 2020 brought us, he has created a program that excels by any standard and brings an outstanding internship experience to our students.
When we talk about student-run, it truly is so: students create the graphics, do the rundowns, serve as on-air talent, and work behind the scenes. Now I understand that many other programs operate in those kinds of approaches; it is WHERE Adam’s students operate that makes his approach so unique and special. Adam uses his contacts in the industry to have the students do ongoing programming rather than one and done events alone to create the real value of an internship experience.
Adam partnered with 270 Hoops in Columbus to create an ongoing “Game of the Week” through the basketball season, streaming it live each week. Adam also connected with Ohio Media School alum Derrick Owens Jr. to work with the students. As always, just starting out brings challenges to overcome – new equipment was ordered under Adam’s recommendations, and training and added manpower was required. By the end of the season, what started as an instructor’s vision of “what if we…” became a well-oiled machine with a student at every position and another shadowing that student to learn the position to take over!! For the number crunchers, Adam grew the program from 8 to 20 students during the length of the season.
At this point, the broadcast team had a real brand – shirts were created, broadcasts became known as the “Fox Hole,” and student pride grew right along with the branding. The end of the season just provided a new way to focus upon student experience and growth. That cohort of students chose to continue their experience in our Sport’s Emphasis Program where their development continued focusing on sports production in all broadcasting mediums.
All of this took part before the pandemic forced us all to shut down live production opportunities. Undeterred, the team simply moved productions from the arena to the virtual studio! Under Adam’s leadership, students brainstormed and taught each other, hosted their own shows, and kept the brand thriving as the pandemic progressed. The value of an internship only increased as more professional development, programming, and critical thinking were added to the experience.
The real challenge of creating an enduring internship experience is to not only make it “real world” in skills application but to increase growth over time without the experience overtaxing student abilities and can be used as a demonstration of the skill package a student attained through their education. Adam’s next plan for the team checked all the boxes.
Adam was able to secure the team’s ability to broadcast a Pro-Am Basketball league called Brick in Columbus. It was the frequency of production that increased the student challenge; they aired a total of 19 games in 21 days. They all rotated around, got to work every position we had (camera, play-by-play, color, sideline reporter, director, technical director, graphics, scoreboard, and producer). The first game was rough as they shook the rust off, but by the end of the season, they were running a full pre-game show, interviewing players, cutting highlight clips, adding B-Roll - it had become a very professional broadcast. Adam continued to look forward and was planning to raise the bar one more time for his team. The NFL Draft was taking place in Cleveland in 2021 and although credentials were denied for the actual draft, the next phases were to create a live production around the draft involving Columbus, Cleveland, and Miami campus locations with Columbus campus serving as master control. This show was created, produced, and broadcast live from Columbus on the evening of the draft.
During this month of March, our Ohio Media School student interns have an exciting and jam-packed schedule, covering high-level sporting events across the Columbus area. This past weekend kicked off with our student interns, working alongside TKDS Sports Network, broadcasting the Ohio High School Athletic Association(OHSAA) State Gymnastics Championships. On Saturday, our interns had a great time broadcasting the District Final Hockey game between Upper Arlington High School and Olentangy Liberty High School, a highly anticipated event! And in the words of Adam Dell, Program Director of Ohio Media School Score On Air Network, “On Sunday, the honor was ours as we broadcasted the inaugural Heroes and Legends Ice Hockey Game for the FIRST RESPONDER FACE-OFF FOUNDATION.”
This crew of interns is gaining real-time experience each time they work an event. Under the guidance of seasoned professionals, our passionate and ambitious students will graduate career-ready. It is the relationships established in the communities we serve, that open the doors for our student success. We are preparing pro’s pros and are very grateful for the commitment of our professional network. We invite you to get to know us
