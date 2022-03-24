Governor appoints Third Judicial District judge

SANTA FE – Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham on Thursday announced the appointment of Jessica Leigh Streeter of Las Cruces to fill a vacancy on the Third Judicial District Court.

Streeter has worked in private practice in Las Cruces since 2018. She previously worked as an attorney for the state Human Services Department Child Support Enforcement Division and served as a public defender in Albuquerque and Roswell.

Streeter is a graduate of Las Cruces High School and New Mexico State University. She graduated from the University of New Mexico School of Law in 2014 and was admitted to the state bar the same year.

Streeter replaces Merci Beyer, who retired in December.