March 24, 2022

Belfast, MAINE – Governor Janet Mills this afternoon visited Belfast where she surveyed damage to the Penobscot McCrum potato processing facility following a major fire this morning. The Governor was joined by Jay McCrum, CEO of Penobscot McCrum, and Belfast City Manager Erin Herbig, whom she also met with to understand the City’s needs moving forward. The Governor pledged that her Administration would help the city, the company, and its employees recover in the days, weeks, and months ahead.

“I am grateful for the swift and courageous work of our first responders who gained control of the blaze and prevented it from becoming far worse,” said Governor Janet Mills. “Today is a difficult day, especially for the more than 130 employees who work hard here day in and day out, but I am so thankful that no one was hurt, and my Administration will do all we can to support this iconic company, its employees, and the community moving forward. I have directed my Administration, including the Maine Departments of Labor and Economic and Community Development, to assist however we can as we look to recover from this tragic event.”

Moving forward, the Maine Department of Labor’s Rapid Response Team will support Penobscot McCrum and its employees, providing resources such as unemployment compensation, if needed.

The Maine Department of Labor has connected with employees and will be onsite at Workforce Solutions/Goodwill Workforce Services at 15 Starrett Drive, Suite F in Belfast next week, in addition to providing virtual sessions. In-person services will be available Monday – Friday, from 8:30 – 12:30 and 1:00 – 4:30. Workforce Solutions can be contacted at 207-930-7047. Affected workers may also reach out to the CareerCenter for assistance, at 207-623-7981.