NovoaGlobal® Signs Contract with the City of Albuquerque, New Mexico for Traffic Safety Enforcement Program

Albuquerque Signs Contract for Automated Speed Enforcement Program

ORLANDO, FLORIDA, USA, April 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- NovoaGlobal, Inc., a leading provider of advanced traffic safety and enforcement technology, announces it signed a contract with the City of Albuquerque to implement and manage its new Automated Speed Enforcement Program.

The Automated Speed Enforcement Program will help to prevent accidents on Albuquerque’s roads where speeding makes traffic hazardous. The City has determined automated photo enforcement will reduce speeding and keep families safe.

“We are proud to be chosen to provide Automated Speed Enforcement to Albuquerque. Our technology will help reduce traffic accidents and keep citizens safe,” said Carlos Lofstedt, NovoaGlobal President and CEO. “Our photo enforcement technology is saving lives every day by changing bad driving behavior. We look forward to building a long-term and successful relationship with Albuquerque by reducing fatalities. "

NovoaGlobal® Traffic Safety

About

NovoaGlobal® is a leading developer and manufacturer of advanced traffic management, photo enforcement and intelligence solutions designed to improve traffic safety, reduce road injuries and fatalities and help law enforcement reduce/solve crime in their communities.

