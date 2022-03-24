Eyes on Yvette Freeman, CEO and Founder of Diversity-Focused Magazine, The ENVOY GUIDE, for International Women’s Month
A diversity-focused magazine by Yvette Freeman, for women and minority entrepreneurs, The ENVOY Guide, celebrates during International Women's Month.HENDERSONVILLE, NC, USA, March 24, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- International Women’s Month is about celebrating the achievements and contributions of women across the globe, and this year’s theme is #BreakTheBias. In doing so, we recognize women like Yvette Freeman who is the Founder and Publisher of The Envoy Guide™, a diversity-focused magazine based in North Carolina.
The ENVOY Guide™ was created in early 2021 as a response to the lack of diversity in North Carolina's publications. Freeman felt it was important for her magazine to call attention to minorities, which The ENVOY considers to be individuals who identify as Black, Latino, Native American, Asian, Pacific Islander, and/or LGBTQ, as well as women of all races, and any other historically marginalized groups. The ENVOY is published three times a year in March, July and October. It features the stories of minority and women entrepreneurs, business owners, community members, and artists from across the United States. The magazine's mission is to provide minorities and women with accurate and helpful information to start and grow their businesses and creativity. It also aims to provide a platform for brands to be seen, heard and promoted to the public. The ENVOY hopes to be one of the most trusted guides for business, health, and life empowerment information for the community, as well as other under-represented groups.
“International Women’s Month is a time to celebrate the accomplishments of women in every profession and way of life, and to inspire others to follow in their footsteps. The ENVOY hopes to participate in that, not just during this month, but always, by featuring and promoting women across the U.S. who are doing great things,” Yvette stated about The ENVOY’s mission during International Women’s Month.
Before founding her magazine, Freeman worked in marketing and communications for more than 20 years in both the corporate and non-profit sectors prior to opening her photography studio, Red Angle Photography, in 2016. After just three years, she became an award-winning portrait photographer. She has since been awarded 17 image competition awards as of Spring 2021. With a strong love for photography and dedication to capturing images of the things around her, she became a full-time professional photographer specializing in fine art, beauty, maternity, family, and high school senior portraiture, along with corporate headshots and branding. What makes her experiences so unique and her past so important is that she does the majority of the photography and layout for her magazine herself.
“In nearly every corporate and non-profit job I’ve had, I’ve always been a one-woman department wearing multiple hats. One of the things I love about The ENVOY is that it allows me to utilize and showcase my photography, as well as all of the other skills I’ve picked up in my previous careers,” said Yvette Freeman.
The ENVOY is celebrating its one-year anniversary in its March/April 2022 issue.
###
The ENVOY Guide™
The ENVOY is a diversity-focused publication with a mission to educate, feature, and promote minority and women entrepreneurs, community members, and creative artists across the U.S. Published three times per year in North Carolina, each issue is also available digitally by subscription. For more information, visit WWW.THEENVOYGUIDE.COM.
Emily McKee
The Way Up Creative
pr@thewayupcreative.com