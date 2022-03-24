March 24 - Adam Frisch Qualifies for State Primary Ballot

Denver, March 24, 2022 - The Elections Division of the Colorado Secretary of State’s Office announced today that Adam Frisch, Democratic candidate for United States House of Representatives, District 3, has submitted the required number of signatures to appear on the June 28, 2022 State Primary ballot.

Candidates for U.S. House of Representatives are required to collect 1,500 signatures (or 10% of votes cast in the last election in the district, whichever is smaller) in their district, a requirement outlined by 1-4-801(2)(a.5), C.R.S. Frisch submitted 1,693 valid signatures, eclipsing the 1,500-signature threshold.

Petition Verification Summary:

Number of qualified signatures submitted: 2,265

Number of entries rejected: 572

Number of entries accepted: 1,693

Number of valid signatures required: 1,500

For a complete statement of sufficiency (PDF), click here.

For an updated list of 2022 State Primary petitioning candidates to date, click here.

A record of all accepted and rejected signatures, including reasons for each rejection is on file with the Secretary of State.