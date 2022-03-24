Submit Release
March 24 - Hugh McKean Qualifies for State Primary Ballot

Denver, March 24, 2022 - The Elections Division of the Colorado Secretary of State’s Office announced today that Hugh McKean, Republican candidate for Colorado House of Representatives, District 51, has submitted the required number of signatures to appear on the June 28, 2022 State Primary ballot.

Candidates for Colorado House of Representative are required to collect 1,000 signatures (or 30% of votes cast in the last election, whichever is smaller) in their district, a requirement outlined by 1-4-801, C.R.S. McKean submitted 1,136 valid signatures, eclipsing the 1,000-signature threshold. 

Petition Verification Summary:

Number of qualified signatures submitted:  1,268 

Number of entries rejected:  132

Number of entries accepted:  1,136

Number of valid signatures required:  1,000

For a complete statement of sufficiency (PDF), click here.

For an updated list of 2022 State Primary petitioning candidates to date, click here.

A record of all accepted and rejected signatures, including reasons for each rejection is on file with the Secretary of State.

