The Phoenix Chapter of the Travis Manion Foundation is hosting its Operation Legacy Ruck Event Saturday, April 2nd

PHOENIX, AZ, UNITED STATES, March 24, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Phoenix Chapter of the Travis Manion Foundation (TMF) is hosting its Operation Legacy Event, Home Fur Good Donation Ruck, Saturday, April 2nd at Christy Cove Park, in North Phoenix.

A ruck event or rucking is an endurance training that involves walking with weight on your back. For this event participants will bring donation items for the Home Fur Good animal shelter. Participants will start at the Christy Cove Park and make their way to the shelter and back in this 2.8 round trip event. Register for the event or donate to the foundation online.

Jami Goldman, an ambassador for TMF said, “The Operation Legacy events are a great way to give back to the community while honoring our fallen heroes. This event is especially close to my heart because animal rescue is another cause that’s near and dear to my heart. These ruck events are also a great workout.”

Suggested Donation Items:

nylon/latex first aid gloves

paper towels

bleach

liquid laundry detergent

dish soap

clumping cat litter

dry and canned dog food (no red kibbles, please)

stamps

For participants not able to participate in the ruck they can still join in the festivities by stopping by the Home Fur Good Shelter to make donations. High Fives Included.

This is a family-friendly event, and the course is perfect for strollers. However, the event hosts do ask that you do not bring your fur babies.

Travis Manion Foundation - Operation Legacy Projects

Operation Legacy projects bring veterans, families of fallen heroes, and TMF supporters together through local service projects. During Operation Legacy, TMF unites communities through a common cause, with volunteers living the “If Not Me, Then Who…” ethos and leading a movement of character, leadership, and selfless service.

Honoring Those That Have Fallen

Each Operation Legacy project honors a fallen hero. This project will honor the life and legacy of Lori Piestewa. We will learn more about Lori's story of heroism and share this event with family members.

Home Fur Good

Home Fur Good is a non-profit 501-c-3 organization, whose mission is to

end euthanasia in Maricopa County. They provide medical care, adoption placement, and outreach education for pet owners as well as promote spay/neuter procedures. The rescue’s director of shelter operations, Debra Wells, said they are always in need of supplies and food donations.

“Collection drives are vitally important to Home ‘Fur’ Good,” Wells said. “They help us survive by allowing us to spend monetary donations on veterinary care, medications, behavioral training, spay/neuter surgeries, and shelter maintenance.”

Travis Manion Foundation (TMF) unites communities to strengthen America’s national character by empowering veterans and families of fallen heroes to develop and lead future generations. In 2007, 1stLt Travis Manion (USMC) was killed in Iraq while saving his wounded teammates. Today, Travis’ legacy lives on in the words he spoke before leaving for his final deployment, “If Not Me, Then Who...” Guided by this mantra, veterans continue their service, develop strong relationships with their communities, and thrive in their post-military lives by serving as character role models to youth. As a result, communities prosper and the character of our nation’s heroes lives on in the next generation.

The story of 1st Lt Travis Manion and his Naval Academy brother LT (SEAL) Brendan Looney have been publicized in the book Brothers Forever, and additional information about the Foundation can be found at www.travismanion.org.



