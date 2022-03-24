Saskatchewan to Advance Trade and Investment Opportunities in the United Kingdom

CANADA, March 24 - Released on March 24, 2022

Premier's Mission Will Focus On Strengthening The Saskatchewan Trade Relationships And Growing Opportunities For Saskatchewan Exporters

Premier Scott Moe will travel to the United Kingdom (UK) and Germany to develop trade opportunities for Saskatchewan, highlight investment potential in the province for companies in the UK, and more broadly across Europe to reinforce the critical role Saskatchewan can play in food security and energy security as a sustainable partner.

The trade mission will profile Saskatchewan's trade relationship and showcase the sustainable agriculture and agri-food, mining and energy sectors in the province through meetings with industry and government. The Premier will officially open Saskatchewan's new Trade and Investment Office in London, which will play an even more critical role as supply chains continue to be disrupted across Europe.

"The United Kingdom is an important and valued trading partner for Saskatchewan, and we look forward to further developing this already strong economic relationship," Moe said. "Companies in the UK are significant buyers of our agri-food products and as a global agricultural powerhouse, Saskatchewan will continue to supply sustainably produced, high-quality agricultural products and food ingredients for the UK now and into the future."

The mission will provide opportunities to showcase Saskatchewan as a top destination for investment. As a global leader in agriculture biosciences and agri-food research, Saskatchewan has the expertise to help European farmers and companies grow more food, manage scarce water resources, and maintain livestock. Saskatchewan is rated as the world's third-most attractive jurisdiction for mining and has been named Canada's most attractive jurisdiction for oil and gas investment. Saskatchewan's energy sector is a world leader committed to sustainability, including pioneering new technologies to reduce and capture greenhouse gas emissions like carbon capture, utilization and storage (CCUS).

The Premier will also highlight the province's track record of innovation and opportunities for future collaboration between Saskatchewan and the UK. The Premier will attend the signing of an academic partnership agreement between Saskatchewan Polytechnic and Global University Systems Canada which will advance post-secondary educational opportunities between Saskatchewan and the UK. The Premier will also highlight the Vaccine and Infectious Disease Organization (VIDO) as one of the largest and most advanced research centres with a mission to conduct R&D vaccines and related products, with key national and international partners, for the prevention and control of human and animal disease.

The Premier's delegation will depart for London on Saturday, March 26. Following a number of meetings with government and industry - including meeting with investors from the business community in Frankfurt on March 31, and K+S, Saskatchewan's largest investor to date - the delegation will return to Regina on Friday, April 1.

