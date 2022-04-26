Dark Sky Technology announces the launch of Bulletproof Trust™ to (finally) establish trust in open-source software
A software trust platform that goes beyond traditional SCA to help systems integrators quantify the risk of integrating open-source packages into their systems.
Open-source software has fundamentally changed the way we develop software, but it's not without its risks. Bulletproof Trust can help re-establish trust throughout the entire software supply chain.”KALISPELL, MT, UNITED STATES, April 26, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dark Sky Technology™ announced today the launch of Bulletproof Trust™, a multifaceted software supply chain security platform to help finally establish trust in open-source software.
Bulletproof Trust goes beyond traditional software composition analysis (SCA) tools by looking beyond code and into the trustworthiness of the very developers of that code. In doing so, it helps systems integrators fully quantify the risk associated with integrating open-source packages into their mission-critical systems.
"Open-source software has fundamentally changed the way we develop software, but it's not without its risks. We spend so much time and money ensuring the developers we hire are trustworthy, but then integrate open-source software packages that are developed by people all over the world with unknown credentials. Bulletproof Trust can help re-establish that trust throughout the entire software supply chain," said Sandy Ring, Founder and President of Dark Sky Technology.
With well over 90% of proprietary software applications containing open-source software packages, it's never been more important to understand the entire software supply chain to ensure every single package is trustworthy. To that end, Bulletproof Trust starts with a software bill of materials (SBOM) -- a complete listing of all the dependencies in a software application. From there, it analyzes each dependency for potential issues in the code itself or with the developers who contributed to that code.
"Section 4 of Executive Order 14028 states that software developers in the United States will soon be faced with cybersecurity requirements, sanctioned by the US Government and necessary for the safety and security of software systems, to 'rapidly improve the security and integrity of the software supply chain, with a priority on addressing critical software.'" said Sandy Ring. "Bulletproof Trust addresses these requirements, and we're going to be adding many new analytics and visualizations in the coming months to deepen that understanding of trust and help mitigate risk in deploying applications containing open-source software."
Bulletproof Trust is currently free to try and requires only GitHub or Google credentials to login. Developers can test out the platform by adding select open-source software packages to their dashboard of advanced analytics by visiting Dark Sky Technology at www.darkskytechnology.com.
About Dark Sky Technology, Inc.
Dark Sky Technology helps software companies protect their code from malicious threats, untrusted code, and cyber-attacks. Our leadership team has spent the last 20 years securing the most mission-critical systems in the world — giving us a deep understanding of how cybersecurity exploits happen, and how to avoid them. Their products help protect software deployments with advanced analytics on open-source packages allowing our customers to secure their software supply chain and deploy secure, reliable, trusted software with confidence.
Dark Sky Technology is a woman-owned small business headquartered in Fort Collins, Colorado. Like all other products and technologies under development, Bulletproof Trust was developed with 100% U.S. citizens in the United States of America. Contact Dark Sky Technology with questions at info@darkskytechnology.com or by visiting their website, www.darkskytechnology.com.
