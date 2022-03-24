Icon Ken Griffey Jr. and Singer Bryson Tiller hit a Home Run with the S24 x Trapsoul Capsule Collection

S24 is proud to announce the release of a new capsule collection featuring the legendary Ken Griffey Jr. and R&B/Trapsoul artist Bryson Tiller.

I’ve been involved in many great projects throughout my 30-year career in the music industry, but this is undoubtedly the most exciting.” — Dorian Washington, SVP of Artist Relations for S24

NEW YORK, NY, USA, March 24, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- S24 is proud to announce the release of a new, never before seen collaboration of apparel and accessories. The capsule collection features the legendary Ken Griffey Jr. and R&B/Trapsoul artist Bryson Tiller. “Junior” is undeniably the greatest of all time in the world of baseball and the man behind one of the most iconic sports brands in history, Swingman. With a building bearing his name at the Nike campus, Griffey’s significant impact on and off the field continues the legacy, and S24 is authentically translating the culture, sport, and style to a new generation.

S24 x Trapsoul fuses the iconic heritage of Ken Griffey Jr.’s Swingman 24 brand with the edge of Tiller’s Trapsoul universe for a collaboration destined to be a fan favorite. The capsule taps into Griffey’s all-star legacy at the Seattle Mariners with colorways in teal, ocean, black and white. The limited-edition collection includes jerseys, hoodies, t-shirts, jackets, cargo pants, ball caps, and backpacks priced from $35-$195 (USD). All items are unisex and available in sizes xs-3xl. S24 x Trapsoul drops March 24, 2022.

S24 is a team sport and sportswear brand inspired by the legendary Ken Griffey Jr. In 1995, Griffey’s ionic swing translated into a brand and symbol recognized worldwide as Swingman. Griffey’s enormous impact transcended the game and was felt through culture, sport, and style. Anchored in its rich heritage, the S24 brand merges classic greatness with a contemporary edge for the next generation of legends.

The S24 brand is sold exclusively online at www.werunthegame.com.