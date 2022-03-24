Crews to Build Multi-Use Path Along SR-317 in Caliente

CALIENTE, Nev. – Next month crews will start construction of a multi-use path from the Kershaw-Ryan State Park entrance to Clover Street along SR-317 (milepost 19.5 to 20.9) in Caliente, Nev. Work also includes a chip seal, restripe, and new signs on Clover St. from SR-317 to Depot Ave.

Construction of the $1.36-million project will be done by contractor WW Clyde of Orem, Utah. Work is scheduled to begin April 11 and will be completed by May 20. Traffic control will consist of single-lane closures, which will utilize flaggers and a pilot car.

