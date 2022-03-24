Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,178 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 186,376 in the last 365 days.

Crews to Build Multi-Use Path Along SR-317 in Caliente

CALIENTE, Nev. – Next month crews will start construction of a multi-use path from the Kershaw-Ryan State Park entrance to Clover Street along SR-317 (milepost 19.5 to 20.9) in Caliente, Nev.  Work also includes a chip seal, restripe, and new signs on Clover St. from SR-317 to Depot Ave.

Construction of the $1.36-million project will be done by contractor WW Clyde of Orem, Utah.  Work is scheduled to begin April 11 and will be completed by May 20. Traffic control will consist of single-lane closures, which will utilize flaggers and a pilot car.

# # #

You just read:

Crews to Build Multi-Use Path Along SR-317 in Caliente

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.