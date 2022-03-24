Bonaventure Equity Announces Addition of Daniel Levin, CEO of Prominent Brand+Talent as an Operating Advisor
Dan’s inclusion on our team means that we not only get to work alongside a remarkable individual, but our portfolio companies will benefit from his depth of knowledge and stellar connections.”RALEIGH, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES, March 24, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Bonaventure Equity, LLC (“BVE”), a cannabis and psilocybin life sciences venture capital firm, is pleased to announce the addition of Daniel Levin, CEO and Managing Member of Los Angeles based Prominent Brand+Talent as an operating advisor. Mr. Levin joins BVE shortly following the first closing of its second venture fund, BVE Select Fund II, L.P.
— Ross O'Brien
BVE Founder and Managing Partner, Ross O’Brien, said of Mr. Levin’s addition as an operating advisor, “As a firm, we adhere to a set of guiding principles which includes putting entrepreneurs first and being a true value-added investor to the companies we back. Dan’s inclusion on our team means that we not only get to work alongside a remarkable individual, but our portfolio companies will benefit from his depth of knowledge and stellar connections. We’re beyond excited for the launch of our second fund and Dan’s joining us only adds to our momentum.”
Daniel Levin has a unique skill set of brand building by blending talent, intellectual property, media and retail for an exceptional return on investment. He has worked closely with Fortune 500 companies, high profile celebrities, private equity groups and startups on a wide variety of initiatives. His experience includes developing, implementing and managing innovative relationships with leading retailers and manufacturers; Nordstrom, Office Depot, Macy’s, Jo~Ann Fabric & Craft Stores, Burlington Coat Factory, Alibaba/T-Mall, Lynx Grills, QVC and HSN and many others. He has also created and managed licensing programs for Céline Dion, Madonna/Hard Candy Fitness, Venus Williams, Paris Hilton, Christopher Lowell, David Tutera the iconic retail brand Fred Segal and many others. His work has resulted in billions of global retail product sales. Dan holds a bachelor’s degree from the University of Miami and a Juris Doctor degree from Cleveland Marshall College of Law.
About Bonaventure Equity:
Bonaventure Equity, LLC ("BVE") is a cannabis and psilocybin venture capital life sciences firm. BVE partners with innovative founders at the Seed and Series A stage and provides capital and access through our Engage, Invest, Impact philosophy. We back dynamic founders and management teams at the forefront of scientific discoveries and innovations poised for commercialization. Along with capital, BVE provides access to regulatory, scientific and clinical expertise in support of the pioneering teams we back as they build transformative healthcare ventures. For more information visit www.bve.vc.
About Daniel Levin/PROMINENT Brand + Talent:
Daniel Levin is the CEO and Managing Member of PROMINENT Brand + Talent a strategic management consortium representing personalities and brands. PROMINENT offers a unique blend of services connecting ideas and opportunities to marketing, retail and capital partners. PROMINENT’s experienced team has a successful record of developing global marketing and licensing campaigns focused on building brands from the worlds of fashion, fitness, food, lifestyle, design, travel, entertainment and sports. For more information visit www.ProminentGlobal.com.
Maggie Kelly
Bonaventure Equity
maggie@bve.vc