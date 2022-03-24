TCPBOT SB1 2.0 Achieves SAP® Certified Integration With SAP HANA® and SAP Business One®

TCPBOT SB1 2.0 Interoperates with SAP HANA® and SAP Business One® to Help Connect ERP Systems to Approved WhatsApp Users

MIAMI, FL, USA, March 24, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Technology Coast Partners today announced that its TCPBOT SB1 2.0 solution has achieved SAP certification as integrated with the SAP HANA® database and SAP Business One®. The solution has been proven to interoperate with SAP HANA, providing expanded access and use of SAP Business One via WhatsApp.

The SAP Integration and Certification Center (SAP ICC) has certified that the interface software for the product TCPBOT SB1 version 2.0 integrates with SAP HANA and SAP Business One using standard integration technologies. This expands the connectivity of the ERP and can deliver a greater ROI. Partner offerings that have certified integration with SAP HANA are content, technology or infrastructure products that are proven to interoperate with the SAP HANA database.

Gonzalo Nuñez, CEO of TCP, said, “The concept behind the TCPBOT solution is much more than merely enabling mobility; it’s about extending the network that interacts with ERP data in a very efficient and secure way. This allows our small and midsize manufacturing and distribution customers to engage in impactful digital transformation and accelerate a true ROI on their ERP investment. We see TCPBOT as a transformation catalyst for smaller businesses around the world.”

Technology Coast Partners LLC is a partner in the SAP PartnerEdge® program. The SAP PartnerEdge program provides the enablement tools, benefits and support to facilitate building high-quality, disruptive applications focused on specific business needs – quickly and cost-effectively.

About Technology Coast Partners LLC

Technology Coast Partners (TCP), is a Miami-based consultancy firm that accelerates digital transformation for mid-size and large manufacturing and distribution companies. They also represent enterprise solutions, offering sales, marketing, channel development and support for the Latin American region. The Company also serves as an authorized value-added reseller, leveraging their strong ecosystem in the region, as well as the depth of our expertise to ensure high customer satisfaction and commercial success for our partners’ products. For more information, visit WWW.TCPMIAMI.COM.



TCPBOT is a trademark of Technology Coast Partners LLC.

SAP and other SAP products and services mentioned herein as well as their respective logos are trademarks or registered trademarks of SAP SE in Germany and other countries. Please see https://www.sap.com/copyright for additional trademark information and notices. All other product and service names mentioned are the trademarks of their respective companies.