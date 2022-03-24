Commissioner joint Press Conference

Legislators seek higher percentage of postsecondary-educated Nebraskans by 2030.
The Commissioner was involved in a joint press conference with education leaders looking to improving outcomes for al students in the future. You can read about it in the NEBRASKA NEWS SERVICE. https://nebraskanewsservice.net/state/legislators-seek-higher-percentage-of-postsecondary-educated-nebraskans-by-2030/
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.