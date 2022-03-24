Undercover ALE Investigation Concluded at Fayetteville Bar

Yesterday, ALE special agents concluded a months-long investigation at a Fayetteville bar resulting in multiple arrests for drug and alcohol violations.

ALE began the investigation into Rednecks Yacht Club, located at 115 Dunn Road, after receiving numerous complaints of employees engaging in prostitution, consuming alcoholic beverages while on duty, and buying and selling of illegal controlled substances. Undercover ALE special agents made controlled purchases of cocaine and observed both criminal and administrative violations inside the business.

As a result, on Wednesday, March 23, the Rednecks Yacht Club owner, manager, and an employee were arrested.

The manager, Colleen Iris Scruggs, 60, of Fayetteville, was charged with failure to superintend the ABC-licensed premises, allow sexually explicit conduct on ABC-licensed premises, allow controlled substances on the ABC-licensed premises, and maintaining a building for controlled substance use.

The owner, Bonnie Allen Berly, 52, of Eastover, was charged with failure to superintend the ABC-licensed premises, allow sexually explicit conduct on ABC-licensed premises, allow controlled substances on the ABC-licensed premises, and maintaining a building for controlled substance use.

An employee, Barbara Amanda Hall, 38, of Eastover, was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia.

A report will be submitted to the Alcoholic Beverage Control Commission for the violations which could result in fines, suspension, or revocation of ABC permits.

The investigation is ongoing and further arrests and charges are expected.