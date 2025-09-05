North Carolina Emergency Management Urges Residents To "Be Ready" During National Preparedness Month

Raleigh, N.C.

National Preparedness Month is September and North Carolina Emergency Management (NCEM) has launched a month-long campaign to empower residents to take proactive steps to prepare for all-hazards. This September also marks the one-year anniversary of Helene, a devastating storm that heavily impacted western North Carolina, and serves as a powerful reminder of the importance of building prepared communities.

"The past year has shown us the incredible resilience of North Carolinians, especially those in our western communities who are still recovering from Helene," said Will Ray, Director of North Carolina Emergency Management. "As we observe National Preparedness Month, we can honor that strength by increasing our efforts to equip every individual and family with the knowledge and resources to withstand future disasters."

Throughout September, NCEM will share valuable information and resources on its social media channels and through ReadyNC.gov, the state’s comprehensive preparedness website. ReadyNC.gov provides free, easy-to-understand guides, checklists, and tools for various hazards, including hurricanes, floods, wildfires, and more.

"Our goal is to make preparedness accessible and achievable for everyone," added Director Ray. "Whether you're new to North Carolina or a lifelong resident, we encourage you to visit ReadyNC.gov today. Your preparedness not only protects your family and your community but also strengthens our entire state."

Key weekly themes for National Preparedness Month include:

Week 1: Make a Plan. Discussing family communication, evacuation routes, and meeting points.

Week 2: Build a Kit. Essential supplies for at least three days, including specific considerations for power outages and remote access.

Week 3: Know Your Risks & Stay Informed. Understanding local hazards, signing up for alerts, and reviewing insurance. Special focus on hurricane preparedness and recovery.

Week 4: Get Involved & Help Your Community. Volunteering, checking on neighbors, and practicing preparedness.

Residents are encouraged to visit ReadyNC.gov and follow NCEM on social media for daily tips, challenges, and stories of resilience throughout National Preparedness Month. Join the conversation by using the hashtag #ReadyNC.

###