Tropical Storm Helene Private Road and Bridge Partial Reimbursement Applications Are Now Open

Beginning this week, western North Carolina residents in Tropical Storm Helene disaster-declared counties will have up to six months to apply for up to 50 percent reimbursement of any documented private road and bridge repair costs. Governor Josh Stein signed HB-1012 on June 27, 2025, which authorized up to $25 million for the reimbursement of private road and bridge repair costs.

“People need their driveways and other private roads to get anywhere – work, school, even the grocery store,” said Governor Josh Stein. “And when they’re not repaired, they put first responders at risk in the event of an emergency. These grants are a critical step forward in western North Carolina’s recovery process.”

The online application process for potential reimbursements follows the August 31 closing of the initial North Carolina Private Road and Bridge (NC-PRB) Program interest form for state-managed projects- which are ongoing as part of this multi-year recovery effort. Official expressions of interest began in mid-March and have now reached more than 3,700 unique sites serving nearly 18,000 impacted homes.

Residents can now access a new online reimbursement application form on the North Carolina Emergency Management website, by visiting ncdps.gov/Helene/PRB. The form includes detailed instructions on the documentation required to have previously funded private road and bridge repair costs approved, for up to a 50 percent reimbursement.

Although reimbursement applications will be accepted for a full six months, affected residents are encouraged to upload their project invoices and receipts as soon as possible due to the program’s funding authorization limits. An on-site review of the repair work will also be necessary before any reimbursement is awarded.

Those residents who previously expressed interest in the potential for NC-PRB reimbursements will also be contacted separately with instructions about how to apply.

The state initially established the NC-PRB program earlier this year to provide permanent private property access repairs to the most in need following the unprecedented destruction caused by last year’s devastating storm.

In accordance with The Disaster Recovery Act of 2025 - Parts I & 2, NC-PRB will prioritize repairs and replacements to private roads or bridges that:

· Are the sole access for emergency services to residential properties occupied by the property owner for more than six months of the calendar year.

· Provide access to multiple residential homes, recreation, or commercial facilities.

For more information, visit: https://www.ncdps.gov/Helene/PRB.

