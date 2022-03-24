American Rescue Plan (ARP) Emergency Assistance to Non-Public Schools (EANS) Program Information

As part of the American Rescue Plan (ARP), Congress set aside $2.75 billion of the Governor’s Emergency Education Relief Fund to provide emergency assistance to students and teachers in non-public schools, as defined below, through the ARP Emergency Assistance to Non-public Schools (EANS) program. The purpose of the ARP EANS program is to provide services or assistance to non-public schools that enroll a significant percentage of students from low-income families and are most impacted by COVID.

The Maine Department of Education (DOE) has been working with the U.S. Department of Education since the submission of Maine’s ARP EANS application on September 9, 2021. Approval from the US. Department of Education was received on March 16, 2022, and the Maine DOE is moving swiftly to support non-public schools through the $12,327,260 ARP EANS award process.

An eligible non-public school is an elementary or secondary school that is non-proﬁt; approved in accordance with state law; was in existence prior to March 13, 2020; did not, and will not apply for and receive a loan under the Small Business Administration’s Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) on or after December 27, 2020; and serves a low-income student percentage of 25 percent or greater. The low-income student percentage will be determined by the data on student eligibility for free or reduced-price lunch under the National School Lunch Act.

Non-public schools interested in participating in the ARP EANS II programs are encouraged to attend the Office of Federal Emergency Relief Programs’ Informational ARP EANS II webinar on March 31, 2022, at 10am.

Please register at https://mainestate.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZctd-GhqT0oGtCt4DQA_oQ9-exUOeTNYquV.