Her Own Brand of BOLD: Kim Milbauer, Launch Consulting’s First Chief Customer Officer
Kim Milbauer has made a career of building client relations and team culture through authentic and transparent leadership.
Kim has had a tremendous impact on not only the growth of Launch but the growth and development of the people around her. She has an appetite for learning & passion for sharing what she’s learned.”BELLEVUE, WA, USA, March 24, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Kim Milbauer has taken on many roles during her 13-year tenure at Launch Consulting, and all of them have led her to her true calling: becoming the first Chief Customer Officer.
— Rick Nelson, Chairman of Launch Consulting
Launch Consulting celebrates Kim Milbauer’s promotion and the strides she has made to grow the business, build strong teams, and keep clients at the center of it all. “I want to be in front of customers—that's the highest value that I can bring in,” Kim explains. “I genuinely love helping our clients in their journey, in their careers, and in their transformation of their companies—being part of making them be successful.”
Launch, a digital transformation firm headquartered in the Greater Seattle area, helps large and scaling companies make bold moves with confidence.
Kim has had massive impact scaling the Californian arm of the company, leading game-changing projects for Facebook’s Telecom Infra Project, VSP, and other industry giants. And it’s all because of her innate ability to understand a client’s needs, which allows her team to bring solutions that attack business challenges from all angles.
LAUNCHING SUCCESS, INSIDE & OUT
Kim, one of the earliest Launch employees and leaders, joined the company nearly 13 years ago. She came from a recruiting background and was looking for a new challenge. A growing business where everyone wore lots of hats was just the thing.
Though she started out in sales, Kim’s dogged resolve to fuel Launch’s success led her right back into staffing. Working with Chad Tremain (now the CEO of Averro, a national tech recruiting firm), she helped establish the core recruiting side of the business that’s just as strong today. But her astute grasp of customer needs proved how capable she could be on the consulting side of Launch, too.
Kim rose through the ranks, managing an ever-growing collection of people and projects across the business. She earned the roles of business unit leader and managing partner at Launch, where she delivered a range of technical consulting services. Throughout, she has always maintained a focus on customer satisfaction, great team culture, and growth.
Launch President Dan Konieczny, who has worked with Kim since she started at the company, shared his praise: "I have seen her take on some of our biggest challenges and opportunities. She approaches them boldly and with great optimism. Kim has delivered countless benefits, results, and opportunities for both Launch and our clients. Truly honored to work with and learn from Kim over the years!”
Rick Nelson, Chairman of Launch Consulting, also had this to say about Kim: “Kim Milbauer has had a tremendous impact on not only the growth of Launch but the growth and development of the people around her. Kim is an impactful leader because she has an appetite for learning and passion for sharing what she’s learned. Congratulations, Kim!”
AUTHENTIC, ACCOUNTABLE LEADERSHIP
Kim is always happy to share her secret to client relationships that not only last, but thrive: “I treat people how I want to be treated. I want to take care of people, which involves being transparent and following through.”
As she moves into her new role as Chief Customer Officer, her goal is to ensure Launch customers get the most value out of working with Launch—and have a great experience. “We are always willing to contribute in other areas, beyond our initial scope, to find where we can help customers with the business challenges they face,” Kim says. It’s clear that her customers appreciate her team’s sharp eye, honest consultation, and creative solutions that go beyond the original ask. Which is good, because companies looking to make bold moves need a Navigator they can trust to anticipate what's around the corner.
What does “bold” mean to Kim? Find out in our full interview with her here: https://bit.ly/3Iwpgr3
