Yvonne Judge to present at the Ohio Counseling Association Spring Conference

There's nothing more fun than taking the things that I have learned and packaging them in a way that is easy to understand. ”
— Yvonne Judge

COLUMBUS, OHIO, USA, March 24, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Yvonne Judge of Columbus Therapy and Hypnosis will be giving two presentations at the Ohio Counseling Association (OCA) Spring Conference. These talks are both approved for continuing education units through both the OCA Professional Development Committee and the Ohio Counselor, Social Worker and Marriage and Family Therapist (CSWMFT) board. Ms. Judge will be presenting on the topics of Absent/Low Desire in Women and Doing Couple Therapy via Telehealth.

Yvonne Judge is the owner of Columbus Therapy and Hypnosis, a private practice in the Columbus, Ohio suburb of Upper Arlington, Ohio. The practice has therapists who specialize in Individual, Couple and Family therapy. Ms. Judge is a Certified Clinical Hypnotherapist through the American Hypnosis Association and is a licensed Marriage and Family Therapist in the state of Ohio. She enjoys doing couple counseling, and working with individuals and families through trauma, anxiety disorders, phobias and behavioral issues.

Ms. Judge states, "I love teaching and training. Some mental health trainings can be very boring and dry. There's nothing more fun than taking the things that I have learned and packaging them in a way that is easy to understand. It's such an honor to be included as a presenter at the OCA Spring Conference."

Amanda Mitchell, who also works at the practice said, " Working with individuals, couples and families can be challenging. Learning from management through in-depth trainings and guidance has given me the opportunity to learn from Ms. Judge.”

Ms. Judge plans on doing more such trainings for CEs as well as speaking at more conferences in the future. If you would like Ms. Judge to speak at your event, you can contact her through the company website.

Yvonne Judge is a Marriage and Family Therapist licensed in the State of Ohio. She is also a Certified Clinical Hypnotherapist. Yvonne currently holds a masters degree in Marriage and Family Therapy and is working on her PhD in the same field. She specializes in relationship therapy and trauma therapy.

