Arrest Made in a Homicide: 3300 Block of 10th Place, Southeast

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Homicide Branch announce an arrest has been made in reference to a homicide that occurred on Tuesday, September 21, 2021, in the 3300 block of 10th Place, Southeast.

At approximately 8:42 pm, members of the Seventh District responded to the listed location for the sounds of gunshots. Upon arrival, members located an adult female suffering from a gunshot wound. DC Fire and Emergency Medical Services responded to the scene and found that the victim displayed no signs consistent with life. The victim remained on the scene until transported to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner. At the time of the offense, the victim was in uniform and working as an on-duty Special Police Officer.

The decedent has been identified as 41 year-old Angela Washington, of Suitland, MD.

On Wednesday, March 23, 2022, pursuant to a DC Superior Court arrest warrant, members of the Capital Area Regional Fugitive Task Force located and arrested 22 year-old Jadohn Bracey, of Temple Hills, MD. He has been charged with First Degree Murder while Armed (Premeditated).

