UnifyCloud announces partnership with CGI to accelerate cloud assessment, modernization, and migration
Seattle cloud solutions provider teams up with global IT and business consulting services firm to ensure fast and successful migrations to the cloud.
This gives CGI and its clients clarity and certainty about the requirements needed to migrate, the cost savings they will achieve via migration and their best roadmap to the cloud.”REDMOND, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES, April 4, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- UnifyCloud, a rapidly-growing global cloud solutions provider that specializes in accelerating digital transformation to Azure with a focus on modernization, cybersecurity, compliance, and cost management, is excited to announce our partnership with CGI’s Asia Pacific Global Delivery Centers of Excellence.
CGI will utilize the CloudAtlas platform in its extensive cloud strategy, digital transformation, and cloud security services offerings delivered from the Asia Pacific Global Delivery Centers of Excellence. Their digital leaders help organizations seamlessly transform holistically across the entire value chain. As a partner of choice to some of the world’s largest enterprises, CGI understands the increasing digital demands of organizations and the need to partner with clients and an ecosystem of partners to build future-ready digital solutions and deliver on business outcomes. UnifyCloud looks forward to seeing CGI help organizations move to cloud and modernize their application portfolios and deliver new products and services at pace and scale, while protecting data and privacy, complying with regulation, and mitigating risk, through the power of our partnership.
“CGI and the CloudAtlas platform are a perfect match. CGI provides the experience and expertise to help clients see the potential of digital transformation while the CloudAtlas platform’s automation accelerates the entire process – from infrastructure assessment to app and database analysis to migration, cloud security, and optimization – to make it fast, easy, and efficient for CGI and the client,” Marc Pinotti, CEO and Co-Founder of UnifyCloud, said. “This gives CGI and its clients clarity and certainty about the requirements needed to migrate, the cost savings they will achieve via migration and their best roadmap to the cloud.”
Together, CGI and UnifyCloud will enable organizations to analyze, assess and take on modernization and cloud migration more efficiently, helping them minimize risks and optimize IT efficiency.
“As organizations seek new ways to deliver seamless services from their core systems to modern customer-facing apps, on-premises and in the cloud, our expertise together with CloudAtlas suite of automation tools will help move the right workloads to the cloud and balance value and risk at every step in the client’s transformation to accelerate their business outcomes,” said Rahul Ghodke, Senior Vice-President, Asia Pacific Global Delivery Centers of Excellence, CGI.
About UnifyCloud:
UnifyCloud was born in the cloud with the creation of the CloudAtlas platform to accelerate the modernization and migration of infrastructure, workloads, applications, and databases to the cloud. Built on Azure PaaS, CloudAtlas spans the entire cloud migration journey, assessing, migrating, and optimizing to Azure. UnifyCloud has been recognized as a finalist for the 2021 Microsoft Worldwide Modernizing Applications Partner of the Year Award, winner of the 2020 Microsoft Worldwide Solution Assessment Partner of the Year Award, and is proud to be a Microsoft Gold Partner, Cloud Solution Provider, Azure Data PAC member, IP Cosell Partner, and previously named one of Inc. 500’s fastest-growing Private Companies. For more information, contact marke@unifycloud.com or visit unifycloud.com.
About CGI:
Founded in 1976, CGI is among the largest independent IT and business consulting services firms in the world. With 80,000 consultants and other professionals across the globe, CGI delivers an end-to-end portfolio of capabilities, from strategic IT and business consulting to systems integration, managed IT and business process services and intellectual property solutions. CGI works with clients through a local relationship model complemented by a global delivery network that helps clients digitally transform their organizations and accelerate results. CGI Fiscal 2021 reported revenue is C$12.13 billion and CGI shares are listed on the TSX (GIB.A) and the NYSE (GIB). Learn more at cgi.com.
