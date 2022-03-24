BK|Style Foundation announces Designer Line-up for Fashion Week Brooklyn

Fashion Week Brooklyn

BK|Style Foundation (BK|SF) unveiled the full designer line-up for the sixteenth year of Fashion Week Brooklyn: Design Dimensions on April 2nd-10th, 2022.

BROOKLYN, NY, USA, March 24, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- After announcing several events for the sixteenth year of Fashion Week Brooklyn, non-profit organizers BK|Style Foundation (BK|SF) unveiled the full designer line-up for Design Dimensions on April 2nd-10th, 2022. Kick-off for the festivities begins with a sustainable fashion market in partnership with Refashion Week at Brooklyn's picturesque waterfront at Bush Terminal.

Dozens of designers will showcase their collections as models hit the runway at venues across the borough. The Sunday, April 3rd, spotlight goes to the kids and continues on the sustainability theme. The GenK "Kids Runway" at the Brooklyn Children's Museum sets the stage for the week ahead. Designers include: Zyem Kids, Black Girls Sew, Young Gods, and It is a Sparti with YMEA Modelling LLC. On Monday, April 4th, the highlight is digital design curated by Digital Fashion Week NYC and in partnership with COPE NYC and IW Gallery. The NFT Fashion Illustration Exhibition and mini fashion show at Acumen Capital Partners at 630 Flushing Ave (old Pfizer building) features three cutting edge brands. Lines include Uni-Ke by Zino Haro, Aurelia + Icarus, and Enclave by Calvin Padilla.

Tuesday continues in the same vein with Fashion Reimagined NFT X Fashion, designing in a digital world curated by Global Fashion Marketplace on the Clubhouse App. The BK Style x BLC Productions in-person event showcases designers Ian Martin Brand, Strong Szn, and Berchell aka Afrooklynman. The day caps off in Manhattan at VR World NYC for a ticketed open to the public event for Virtual World NYC with Digital Fashion Week NYC. The second half of Fashion Week Brooklyn beginning Wednesday, April 6th, ushers in a blast from the past. The Time after Time '80s RETRO-spective showcases '80s fashion and future designs inspired by the '80s in partnership with the Brooklyn Fashion Incubator. The panel discussion with moderator Tonya Blazio at the Blue Building Gallery covers how the past influences the future and features an '80s archive design art/illustration presentation curated by Mr. John Wright. The runway show in the evening features four incredible designers, including Regina Kravitz, the label One Piece Wear by Rita, Parpatreq by Patrick, and Kenny Bonavitacola.

Sustainable and vintage as a cross-over theme is highlighted on Thursday and hosted by COPE NYC with a diverse showing by designers and labels. The roster includes Brownstone Bride, C'est La Si, Hair By Karyne, Damage at Divinity Boutique NYC, Anicy Manuguian, and Jnigel. Friday, April 8th, gives a platform to the fan favorites with streetwear and shop local. In partnership with Made in NYC, their hand-selected talent are on the bill for a special event presented by the Urban Beauty TV Network on a segment with host Midori Amae. Made in NYC designers include Uqnatu, Noorism, Ameliora, D. Webb Designs, and HipHop Closet.

The "Denim Night Out fundraiser" to support Denim Day NYC organization at the Box Factory with host Rae Holliday features designer Biggy Design, celebrity models, and a performance by Annika Rhea. The Design Dimension Runway show is Sunday, April 10th, and serves as the pinnacle of the week-long event. It showcases ready-to-wear, couture, and avant- garde collections by Black Fives (Puma Collection), Living Museum x COPE NYC collective Ann Spoyer, Items Of Revelry, Irkan Sheikh, Yema, and Jojo Club Kids. A special surprise artistic appearance will close out the season one events of 2022. To view the entire schedule, click here: www.fashionweekbrooklyn.com/schedule

Fashion Week Brooklyn (FWBK) is a bi-annual showing of international collections made possible by the BK|Style Foundation. The organization counts on the generosity of donors to help fund the future of BK Style Foundation/Fashion Week Brooklyn and their work throughout Brooklyn. General inquiries are welcome via email media@fashionweekbrooklyn.com. Please get in touch with Playbook MG media liaison Marie Driven directly for press inquiries.