Rehabilitation Work to Start on Route 22 Interchanges in Cambria County

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) today announced that Gulisek Construction, LLC., of Mount Pleasant, PA, will begin rehabilitation work on Monday, March 28, on several interchanges along Route 22 in Cambria, Munster, Cresson and Allegheny townships in Cambria County.

Starting Monday, the contractor will begin installing erosion and sedimentation controls as well as setting up temporary traffic controls. The first phase of work will be preparation for traffic lane shift construction during a later phase.

During the week of April 4, work will take place under daylight flagging operations and may be single lane through the Lake Rowena interchange. Minor delays are possible, and motorists are advised to use caution driving through all work zones.

This multi-year project involves minor drainage work, concrete patching, and thin lift asphalt overlay on the Gallitzin, Munster and Lake Rowena interchanges and drainage work and milling and paving on the West Ebensburg interchange. Additionally, the existing concrete roadway on Route 1036 and 2014 (Rowena Interchange), will be removed and new PCCP will be constructed along with S-40080 expansion dam replacement and sub structure repairs. Thin lift overlay will occur at multiple locations on Route 22 between West Ebensburg and Gallitzin, where overhead structures are present.

Work for the 2022 construction season will wrap at the end of November, while all work on this $6.5 million project is expected to be completed by July 2023.

Media contact: Monica R. Jones, 814-696-7105

