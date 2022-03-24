Kinectify and Caesars Southern Indiana AML Software Partnership
EINPresswire.com/ -- Kinectify, an AML risk management technology company empowering gaming companies with a modern AML platform and real-time intelligence, and Caesars Southern Indiana, a leading casino in Indiana owned by the Eastern Band of the Cherokee Indians, announced a partnership today that provides Caesars Southern Indiana with a suite of modern AML software tools.
With this partnership, Caesars Southern Indiana takes advantage of a new cutting-edge technology platform that includes automated KYC research, risk scoring, relationship mapping, transaction monitoring, case management, SAR filing, watchlist screening, and access to data from primer data providers.
Caesars Southern Indiana was seeking modern and efficient AML software that could scale with the business as it explores new services and new opportunities and Kinectify was the natural solution. Developed by AML practitioners and veteran software engineers, Kinectify delivers powerful capabilities never before seen in the gaming space.
Ryan Sienkowski, Vice President of Finance of Caesars Southern Indiana, said: “We are looking forward to partnering with Kinectify and implementing their impressive AML platform. Their tool is customizable to our business, allowing us to tailor the software to fit our specific needs, automate our processes, and improve our efficiency.”
Joseph Martin, CEO of Kinectify said: “We are excited to deliver new powerful AML capabilities to Caesars Southern Indiana. No longer do gaming organizations need to suffer with inadequate and cumbersome tools. Kinectify is ushering in a new era of risk management tools specifically designed for gaming industry. We are honored to partner with Caesars Southern Indiana as an early adopter of this cutting-edge software.”
ABOUT KINECTIFY
Kinectify is an AML technology company revolutionizing how compliance is managed in the gaming industry. Founded by an AML analyst at heart and staffed by seasoned gaming risk management practitioners, Kinectify delivers in-depth AML technology and advisory services including outsourced compliance enabling clients to scale and efficiently manage risk.
To learn more about Kinectify and book a demo, visit www.kinectify.com.
ABOUT CAESARS SOUTHERN INDIANA
Caesars Southern Indiana offers unparalleled entertainment and gaming action. With more than 1,000 slot machines, the largest variety of Indiana table games & our unmatched sports book, we have something for everyone. Caesars Southern Indiana offers the hottest nightlife at VOLT Lounge and some of your favorite concert acts at the Caesars Event Center. With 502 luxurious hotel rooms and seven dining options, including the award-winning Jack Binion’s Steak, your experience will be unforgettable. Caesars Southern Indiana is owned and operated by the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians. Must be 21 years or older to gamble. Know When to Stop Before You Start. Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-9-WITH-IT.
Joseph Martin
