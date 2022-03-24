Skillable Recognized with 11 Badges in G2’s Spring 2022 Report, Including Virtual IT Labs Leader for the Third Time

Additional notable badges include “Most Implementable” and “Best Usability” amongst select vendors

NEW PORT RICHEY, FLORIDA, US, March 24, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Skillable was honored by G2 with 11 badges for Spring 2022, most notably as the Virtual IT Labs Leader for the third time and a repeat naming as the Leader in the Enterprise and Mid-Market categories.

These 11 badges are exclusively based on in-depth user reviews submitted on G2.com, Inc., the world’s leading business solutions review website, and bring Skillable’s badge total to 41 since Fall 2020.

In addition to the success in the Virtual IT Labs Leader category, Skillable was awarded with “Most Implementable” and “Best Usability” amongst select vendors.

“Most Implementable” is awarded to the vendor with the highest implementation score from customer satisfaction with set-up process, amount of time (in months) required before go live, user adoption percentage, implementation method used and number of reviews received.

“Best Usability” is awarded to the vendor with the highest overall usability score from customer satisfaction with ease of use, ease of admin, user adoption percentage and number of reviews received.

“It’s fantastic to be named the Virtual IT Labs Leader again and I am thrilled that our customers have recognized us based on their implementation and user experiences,” says Corey Hynes, Chief Executive Officer of Skillable. “We recently launched an onboarding program to support our new customers and continue to offer platform enhancements, best-in-class documentation and training events to support our customers on their Skillable journey.

“Rankings on G2 reports are based on data provided to us by real users,” said Michael Fauscette, Chief Research Officer of G2. “We are excited to share the achievements of the products ranked on our site because they represent the voice of the user and offer terrific insights to potential buyers around the world.”

About G2

G2, the world’s leading business solution review platform, leverages more than one million user reviews to drive better purchasing decisions. Business professionals, buyers, investors, and analysts use the site to compare and select the best software and services based on peer reviews and synthesized social data. Every month, more than five million people visit G2’s site to gain unique insights. For more information, go to G2.com.

About Skillable

Skillable is the virtual labs platform built to adapt quickly in the face of constant change. A three-time Inc. 5000 company, Skillable believes validated experiences and challenge-centric learning will transform the way organizations upskill their customers, partners and employees. Industry leaders such as Microsoft, Amazon, IBM, Veritas, Global Knowledge and New Horizons trust Skillable’s full stack lab development and hosting platform, generating 5.7 million lab launches in 2021 and more than 22 million lab launches over its tenure. Learn more at skillable.com.