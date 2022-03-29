Two Days Left in the Linden Botanicals Free Herbal Extract Giveaway
Anyone, including herbal medicine practitioners and their clients, can receive 1 of 14 free healthy herbal extracts, U.S. shipping included, through 3/31/22.
Herbalists are telling their clients about the Free Extract Giveaway. It's a great way to try herbal supplements for immune health, energy, memory, mood, digestion, inflammation and hormonal balance.”DENVER, COLORADO, UNITED STATES, March 29, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Colorado-based Linden Botanicals launched the company's Free Extract Giveaway on March 1, 2022. Anyone can participate, including herbalists, herbal medicine practitioners, holistic medicine practitioners, and their clients. To participate, visit the company's Free Extract Giveaway page in order to receive a code for a free 20g healthy herbal extract. Linden Botanicals will mail the chosen extract at no cost, U.S. shipping included (international shipping extra). The Free Extract Giveaway ends in two days on March 31, 2022.
— Michael Van der Linden, Owner of Linden Botanicals
Anyone can receive their choice of a healthy 20g Linden Botanicals extract (roughly 20 servings). Linden Botanicals is offering 14 healthy herbal extracts from which to choose. No purchase is necessary. Limit one extract per person and two extracts per address.
"Many herbalists and herbal medicine practitioners have been telling their clients about the Free Extract Giveaway," says Linden Botanicals founder Michael Van der Linden. "It's a great way for health-conscious people to try out a new herbal supplement for immune health, stress relief, energy, memory, mood, kidney health, joint health, digestive health, inflammation, hormonal balance, or detox/cleanse."
Upon completing the challenge, participants can choose the Linden Botanicals healthy herbal extract they would like to receive. The company is offering 14 different healthy herbal extracts from which to choose. Available extracts include Cistus incanus, Phyllanthus niruri, Cryptolepis sanguinolenta, Agarikon (Laricifomes officinalis), Andrographis paniculata, Cistanche tubulosa, Rosa rugosa (rose hips), and Semen cuscutae. Available extracts also include Vaccinium uliginosum (bilberry), Tulsi (Ocimum sanctum), Haritaki (Terminalia chebula), Paeonia lactiflora (white peony root), Polygala tenuifolia, and Bacopa monnieri.
"The Free Extract Giveaway has been a huge hit," says Linden Botanicals Chief Marketing Officer Carolyn Daughters. "Our mission is to help people optimize their health so they can improve their day-to-day wellbeing. Anyone can choose which of 14 healthy herbal extracts is right for them. The extract they choose is free and U.S. shipping is free. It's a great way to try out a new health supplement."
The 14 herbal extracts available are some of the healthiest herbal supplements in the world. For example, Phyllanthus niruri, Linden Botanicals' flagship product, has 100+ bioactive compounds and possibly more health benefits than any other plant in the world. Cistus incanus, the company's best-selling product, offers well-studied antibacterial, antiviral, and biofilm-breaking properties and ameliorates cold and flu symptoms.
In addition, Agarikon mushroom is a strong anti-inflammatory and antibacterial agent that may provide a natural bioshield against infection and disease. Andrographis may reduce inflammation at the joints and lymph nodes and provide immune support in early-stage Lyme disease. Cistanche tubulosa has anti-fatigue, anti-aging, antidepressant, and neuroprotective properties. Cryptolepis may be highly active against growing and non-growing stationary phase Borrelia burgdorferi.
The Linden Botanicals Free Extract Giveaway ends on March 31, 2022. Practitioners may request to extend the free extract giveaway period for their clients by contacting Linden Botanicals.
About Linden Botanicals: Linden Botanicals sells the world’s healthiest herbal teas and extracts, including Phyllanthus niruri, Cistus incanus (rock rose), Rosa rugosa (rose hips), Laricifomes officinalis (Agarikon mushroom), and Cryptolepis sanguinolenta. These teas and extracts provide science-based support for immune health, stress relief, energy, memory, mood, kidney health, joint health, digestive health, inflammation, hormonal balance, and detox/cleanse. Visit www.LindenBotanicals.com to shop the online store and find hundreds of valuable health tips and resources.
